 MP News: Administrative Reforms Commission To Continue To Work For Two Years
Friday, December 12, 2025
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): New districts, tehsils, and blocks will not be set up from January 2026 to March 31, 2027 because of the census.

The formation of new administrative units will be stopped as soon as the census begins.

Since the new administrative units are not being set up, the Administrative Reforms Commission formed by the state government will continue to work.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav set up the Administrative Reforms Commission in October last year.

The commission visit different areas in the state and recommend the formation of new districts, tehsils, and blocks.

The commission also recommends the merger of such districts as are not required with the old ones.

The commission can also recommend the merger of Tehsils and blocks with other districts.

The term of the commission is ending in March next year. There are possibilities that because of the census and a ban on the formation of new administrative units, the commission will continue to work for the next two years.

The members of the commission did not visit all districts in the first round. They have to make three rounds of the districts and prepare a report. The significance of the report of the commission has come to an end for now because of the census.

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain also directed the officers that whatever changes are to be made in the administrative units should be done by December 31.

Once the consensus begins, there will be no changes, he said.

