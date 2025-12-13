MP News: Power Development Works Must Be Completed On Time, Says Discom Managing Director | File/ Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Electricity Distribution Company managing director Anup Kumar Singh has directed officials to ensure that all power development and project-related works are completed within the stipulated time frame, with special focus on preparations for Simhastha 2028.

Chairing a meeting of department heads and officers associated with power development and Simhastha-related projects on Saturday, Singh said that Simhastha 2028 is a top-priority event not only for the state government but also for the power distribution company. He stressed that works related to grids, power lines, cables, poles, transformers, line shifting and other infrastructure must be completed on time, without any delay beyond deadlines fixed by the government. He also emphasised maintaining both quality and timelines in execution.

The MD instructed officials to remain in constant coordination with the Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company (Transco) to ensure timely completion of newly constructed 33/11 kV grids of the distribution company as well as 132 kV grids being developed by Transco.

Singh further directed that during the Rabi season, farmers should receive quality power supply as per the period announced by the government. He also said that industrial, domestic and non-domestic consumers should be provided uninterrupted power supply round the clock. During maintenance works, consumers must be informed in advance about power shutdowns through SMS, WhatsApp and other communication channels.

He informed that a company team has already visited the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela area to study power arrangements. In continuation of this, a team from Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited, Lucknow, which manages power services at the Prayagraj Kumbh, will visit Indore and Ujjain from December 16 to 19. The team will include officials Manoj Gupta, Praveen Kumar Singh and Anup Kumar Sinha, who were involved in electricity management during the Prayagraj Mahakumbh. They will share their experiences and provide training to officials of the West Discom through workshops on power management for large religious gatherings.

For the four-day visit, superintending engineer (technical) CA Thakar has been appointed as the coordinator by the power distribution company.