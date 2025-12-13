Bhopal’s 1st ‘Bhoj–Narmada’ Heritage Gate Stalled Amid Metro, NHAI Projects |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The much-hyped “Bhoj–Narmada” heritage gate, planned as city’s first grand heritage entrance, has run into uncertainty even before construction began. The project has been stalled due to overlapping plans for the upcoming Brown Line of Bhopal–Mandideep Metro and proposed works by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), raising questions about planning and coordination.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performed the ceremonial bhoomipujan at Samardha on Hoshangabad Road on May 18, despite the civic body being aware of potential hurdles from future infrastructure projects. The gate was planned by Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) as one of two grand heritage entrances for the city.

According to BMC officials, the Bhoj–Narmada Gate was to be constructed in red stone at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore, with a six-month completion timeline. The second structure, Vikramaditya Gate, is planned on the Indore–Bhopal Road, for which the chief minister performed bhoomipujan on Saturday.

NOC from NHAI on hold

BMC Executive Engineer Pramod Malviya said the proposed Metro alignment towards Mandideep has put the Bhoj–Narmada Gate project on hold indefinitely. The situation is further complicated by absence of a mandatory No Objection Certificate (NOC) from NHAI.

Mayor hopeful of early NHAI nod

Mayor Malti Rai acknowledged that multiple infrastructure proposals—including an NHAI flyover, road widening and the upcoming Metro corridor—have pushed the project into a dilemma. She said that NHAI has assured the municipal corporation its plans will be finalised within 15 days. “If the flyover project is approved, an alternative site will be identified for the Bhoj–Narmada Gate,” the mayor said.