MP News: Bharatiya Kisan Sangh Rejects Fresh Draft, Simhastha Land Pooling Scheme To Be Cancelled | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) has rejected the new draft of the land pooling scheme for Simhastha.

Since the BKS has rejected the draft, the government is getting ready to cancel the scheme.

According to the new draft, instead of 2,376 hectares, 155 hectares will be acquired under the scheme.

According to sources, the government is preparing a fresh draft to cancel the land pooling scheme and may make it public.

The BKS has warned the government of launching an agitation against land pooling on December 26.

The government may announce the cancellation before the beginning of the agitation.

After cancelling the scheme, the land will be acquired for necessary work through the Land Acquisition Act.

Land is necessary for constructing roads, sewerage, and other important work.

Now, the government has to do exercises for acquiring land afresh. At a meeting between the government and BKS representatives, there was an agreement to cancel the land pooling scheme.

But the government, instead of cancelling it, modified the scheme.

The BKS opposed the modification of the scheme. Afterwards, the government prepared a fresh draft, which the BKS rejected.

State president of the BKS Kamal Singh Anjana rejected the new draft, saying the decision taken at the meeting on cancelling the land pooling scheme should be carried out.

BJP legislator wrote to govt to participate in agitation

The BKS has warned the government of launching an agitation against the land pooling scheme on December 26.

BJP legislator from the Ujjain north constituency Anil Jain wrote to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav that he would participate in the agitation to be launched by the BKS.

At a meeting with the BKS held on November 17, an announcement was made cancelling the land pooling scheme, he wrote.

But some amendments were made in an order issued on November 19. In his letter, Jain appealed to Yadav to withdraw the land pooling scheme.