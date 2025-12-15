Bhopal News: Forest Chief V N Ambade Orders Forensic Probe Into Safari Video Near Panna Tigress, Cubs

Bhopal News: Forest Chief Orders Forensic Probe Into Safari Video Near Panna Tigress, Cubs | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force (HoFF) V N Ambade has ordered a forensic probe into a video showing a safari vehicle carrying tourists close to a tigress and its cubs in Panna Tiger Reserve.

The video is stated to be two years old and was used by Panna Tiger Reserve officials as a basis for punitive action against 10 guides and safari vehicle drivers. They were accused of taking vehicles close to tigress P-151 and her cubs, allegedly violating norms laid down by the National Tiger Conservation Authority and park management.

Ambade said taking action without a forensic probe into a two-year-old video and punishing guides and gypsy drivers adversely affects the morale of staff involved in wildlife conservation and security. He directed that a forensic examination of the viral video be conducted and sought a report on action taken against officials involved in the incident within seven days.

Panna Tiger Reserve officials imposed a fine of Rs 2000 each on 10 vehicle owners and guides on basis of the viral video. They were also debarred from entering park for one month.

A complaint regarding the matter was submitted to Ambade by wildlife activist Ajay Dubey, who alleged action was taken without a fair probe. He stated that the video was two years old and that tigress and cubs had merely grazed past the safari vehicle.

Sources said park officials took action against vehicle owners and guides following a strike by them over certain issues and alleged that, under the guise of disciplinary action, there was an attempt to suppress dissent.