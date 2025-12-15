 Bhopal News: Forest Chief V N Ambade Orders Forensic Probe Into Safari Video Near Panna Tigress, Cubs
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Forest Chief V N Ambade Orders Forensic Probe Into Safari Video Near Panna Tigress, Cubs

Bhopal News: Forest Chief V N Ambade Orders Forensic Probe Into Safari Video Near Panna Tigress, Cubs

The video is stated to be two years old and was used by Panna Tiger Reserve officials as a basis for punitive action against 10 guides and safari vehicle drivers. They were accused of taking vehicles close to tigress P-151 and her cubs, allegedly violating norms laid down by the National Tiger Conservation Authority and park management.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 09:06 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Forest Chief Orders Forensic Probe Into Safari Video Near Panna Tigress, Cubs | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force (HoFF) V N Ambade has ordered a forensic probe into a video showing a safari vehicle carrying tourists close to a tigress and its cubs in Panna Tiger Reserve.

The video is stated to be two years old and was used by Panna Tiger Reserve officials as a basis for punitive action against 10 guides and safari vehicle drivers. They were accused of taking vehicles close to tigress P-151 and her cubs, allegedly violating norms laid down by the National Tiger Conservation Authority and park management.

Read Also
MP News: State Congress Leaders Attend AICC Meet On SIR Issue
article-image

Ambade said taking action without a forensic probe into a two-year-old video and punishing guides and gypsy drivers adversely affects the morale of staff involved in wildlife conservation and security. He directed that a forensic examination of the viral video be conducted and sought a report on action taken against officials involved in the incident within seven days.

Panna Tiger Reserve officials imposed a fine of Rs 2000 each on 10 vehicle owners and guides on basis of the viral video. They were also debarred from entering park for one month.

FPJ Shorts
Children’s Academy Dominate Volleyball Titles As Dream Sports MSSA U-14 Football Sees Thrilling Action Across Mumbai Venues
Children’s Academy Dominate Volleyball Titles As Dream Sports MSSA U-14 Football Sees Thrilling Action Across Mumbai Venues
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: NMMC Publishes Ward-Wise Final Voter Lists As Per State Election Commission Schedule
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: NMMC Publishes Ward-Wise Final Voter Lists As Per State Election Commission Schedule
BJP Appoints Baijayant Panda As Election In-Charge For 2026 Assam Assembly Polls
BJP Appoints Baijayant Panda As Election In-Charge For 2026 Assam Assembly Polls
Maharashtra: Former MLA Sandeep Naik Holds Jansamvad In Belapur, Hears Public Grievances On Health, Education And Civic Issues
Maharashtra: Former MLA Sandeep Naik Holds Jansamvad In Belapur, Hears Public Grievances On Health, Education And Civic Issues

A complaint regarding the matter was submitted to Ambade by wildlife activist Ajay Dubey, who alleged action was taken without a fair probe. He stated that the video was two years old and that tigress and cubs had merely grazed past the safari vehicle.

Sources said park officials took action against vehicle owners and guides following a strike by them over certain issues and alleged that, under the guise of disciplinary action, there was an attempt to suppress dissent.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Forest Chief V N Ambade Orders Forensic Probe Into Safari Video Near Panna Tigress,...

Bhopal News: Forest Chief V N Ambade Orders Forensic Probe Into Safari Video Near Panna Tigress,...

Bhopal Power Cut December 16: Power Supply Will Be Affected In MLA Residence House, MLA Quarters &...

Bhopal Power Cut December 16: Power Supply Will Be Affected In MLA Residence House, MLA Quarters &...

MP News: Humsafar Train Cancelled For One Trip Each; Bilaspur–Rewa Express To Run With LHB Coaches

MP News: Humsafar Train Cancelled For One Trip Each; Bilaspur–Rewa Express To Run With LHB Coaches

MP News: Sheopur Congress Leader And Others Injured As Car Overturns While Returning From Rahul...

MP News: Sheopur Congress Leader And Others Injured As Car Overturns While Returning From Rahul...

MP News: Woman Run Over, 10-Yo Granddaughter Critically Injured After Truck Hits Bike In...

MP News: Woman Run Over, 10-Yo Granddaughter Critically Injured After Truck Hits Bike In...