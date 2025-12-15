 MP News: Several BJP Leaders In State Close To Party’s New Executive President Nitin Nabin Sinha
Monday, December 15, 2025
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The newly elected national executive president of the BJP, Nitin Nabin Sinha, took over as the party chief in Delhi on Monday. Nitin Nabin is well connected with Madhya Pradesh. When he was the national general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), he was in charge of the BJYM’s MP unit.

What is more important is the fact that BJP’s state general secretary Rahul Kothari and Nitin Nabin worked together as national general secretaries of the BJYM. Then Anurag Thakur was the national president of BJYM. There were two national general secretaries, Rahul and Nitin.

When the present state secretary of the BJP, Rajneesh Agarwal, was the general secretary of the state BJYM, Nitin Nabin was its state in charge. He is also close to Agarwal.

BJP’s media in charge, Ashish Agarwal, is also close to Nitin Nabin. Minister in the state cabinet Vishvas Sarang, too, is close to Nitin Nabin. Sarang was in Bihar for two months to campaign for the party candidates for the assembly election.

Other leaders working for the BJYM have been close to him. Nitin Nabin’s taking over as the new president may lead to several changes in the state BJP politics. The tenure of the present national president, JP Nadda, will end next month. Nitin Nabin will have full command of the party afterwards.

Several leaders of the BJP's MP unit were close to Nadda. Thus, the impact of the change at the center will reflect in the state party unit.

