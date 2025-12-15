 BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai Civic Body Polls To Be Held On January 15, Results To Be Announced On January 16
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBMC Elections 2026: Mumbai Civic Body Polls To Be Held On January 15, Results To Be Announced On January 16

BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai Civic Body Polls To Be Held On January 15, Results To Be Announced On January 16

The BMC elections in 2026 are set to begin with nominations starting on December 23. With key political changes in the city’s political landscape and an expected surge in voter turnout, the upcoming polls are crucial for Mumbai. There are 3.48 crore voters eligible across 2,869 seats across 29 municipal corporations.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 05:12 PM IST
article-image
BMC elections 2026 |

Mumbai: The State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare on Monday (December 15) announced the dates for the long-awaited Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections in Mumbai. While addressing the press conference, the SEC said that the BMC polls will be held on January 15, while the counting of votes will take place on January 16. The last polls for the 227 seats were held in February 2017. Apart from Mumbai, SEC also announced the dates for the 28 Municipal Corporations, including Pune, Nagpur, Thane and Nashik.

He said these 29 civic bodies, including the BMC, have 2,869 seats on offer and 3.48 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in these major urban centres of the state.

Read Also
Explained: Why Mumbai Hasn’t Held BMC Elections Since 2022?
article-image

Know Full Schedule Here

The nomination process will begin on December 23 and go on till December 30. The scrutiny of papers will be done on December 31 and January 2 will be the last date of withdrawal of nominations.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: PM Modi Arrives In Jordan On 2-Day Visit, Begins Three-Nation Tour
VIDEO: PM Modi Arrives In Jordan On 2-Day Visit, Begins Three-Nation Tour
WATCH: Elephant Impales Its Trunk With Its Own Tusk In Kenya; Wildlife Experts Perform Painful Rescue
WATCH: Elephant Impales Its Trunk With Its Own Tusk In Kenya; Wildlife Experts Perform Painful Rescue
VIDEO: Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin Takes Charge As BJP National Working President In Delhi
VIDEO: Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin Takes Charge As BJP National Working President In Delhi
Messi To Visit Mumbai For ICC T20I WC 2026? Jay Shah Invites Argentina Legend For IND Vs USA Clash At Wankhede
Messi To Visit Mumbai For ICC T20I WC 2026? Jay Shah Invites Argentina Legend For IND Vs USA Clash At Wankhede

Symbol allocation and final list of candidates will be published on January 3. The polling in the 29 municipal corporations spread across Maharashtra will take place on January 15 and votes will be counted the next day, i.e. on January 16.

Read Also
Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Elections To Be Held On January 15, Counting Of Votes...
article-image

Elections Via EVMs

While addressing the press conference, Dinesh Waghmare, Maharashtra State Election Commissioner, said that the elections will be held via Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Over 10,000 polling stations in Mumbai

During the press briefing, the commissioner said that Mumbai city alone has around 10,111 polling booths.

Read Also
Why Mumbai’s BMC Elections Are In Focus? Sena Split, Thackeray Cousins’ Reunion & High Political...
article-image

11 lakh Duplicate Voters in Mumbai

The commissioner also revealed that nearly 11 lakh duplicate entries were detected in Mumbai’s electoral rolls during a verification exercise. The Commissioner also added that BMC has developed a dedicated software system to identify and eliminate duplicate voter records.

'Matadhikar' app for Voters

In order to help citizens verify their details, voters have been advised to check their names through the SEC's designated website. Additionally, the ‘Matadhikar’ mobile application will be made available for citizens to easily search their names ahead of the polls.

Mahayuti set to fight together; MVA divided over MNS

The Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde) and the NCP (Ajit Pawar), is set to contest the polls together, while, in contrast, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi is grappling with its stance on the MNS. While the Shiv Sena (UBT) wants to fight jointly with the MNS, the Congress remains apprehensive, fearing a loss of north Indian votes.

Read Also
Why Mumbai’s BMC Elections Are In Focus? Sena Split, Thackeray Cousins’ Reunion & High Political...
article-image

Who won the last BMC Elections in 2017?

Of all the 227 seats, the undivided Shiv Sena won 84 seats while the BJP won 82 seats. Both parties were in alliance during that time. The Congress had won 31 seats while the United NCP secured 13 seats. Raj Thackeray's MNS had won 7 seats.


To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BMC Elections 2026: Complete Schedule, Key Dates & Timeline Revealed

BMC Elections 2026: Complete Schedule, Key Dates & Timeline Revealed

Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 45-Year-Old Kamothe Schoolteacher Loses ₹23.88 Lakh After Downloading...

Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 45-Year-Old Kamothe Schoolteacher Loses ₹23.88 Lakh After Downloading...

BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai Civic Body Polls To Be Held On January 15, Results To Be Announced On...

BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai Civic Body Polls To Be Held On January 15, Results To Be Announced On...

Palghar: VVMC Allows Double Voters To Choose Polling Stations Amid BVA's Legal Challenge

Palghar: VVMC Allows Double Voters To Choose Polling Stations Amid BVA's Legal Challenge

Navi Mumbai To Host First-Ever 'FUNTOOSH Mega Mela' For Autistic & Special Children On December 21

Navi Mumbai To Host First-Ever 'FUNTOOSH Mega Mela' For Autistic & Special Children On December 21