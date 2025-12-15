BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai Civic Body Polls To Be Held On January 15, Results To Be Announced On January 16

BMC elections 2026 |

Mumbai: The State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare on Monday (December 15) announced the dates for the long-awaited Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections in Mumbai. While addressing the press conference, the SEC said that the BMC polls will be held on January 15, while the counting of votes will take place on January 16. The last polls for the 227 seats were held in February 2017. Apart from Mumbai, SEC also announced the dates for the 28 Municipal Corporations, including Pune, Nagpur, Thane and Nashik.

He said these 29 civic bodies, including the BMC, have 2,869 seats on offer and 3.48 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in these major urban centres of the state.

Know Full Schedule Here

The nomination process will begin on December 23 and go on till December 30. The scrutiny of papers will be done on December 31 and January 2 will be the last date of withdrawal of nominations.

Symbol allocation and final list of candidates will be published on January 3. The polling in the 29 municipal corporations spread across Maharashtra will take place on January 15 and votes will be counted the next day, i.e. on January 16.

Elections Via EVMs

While addressing the press conference, Dinesh Waghmare, Maharashtra State Election Commissioner, said that the elections will be held via Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Over 10,000 polling stations in Mumbai

During the press briefing, the commissioner said that Mumbai city alone has around 10,111 polling booths.

11 lakh Duplicate Voters in Mumbai

The commissioner also revealed that nearly 11 lakh duplicate entries were detected in Mumbai’s electoral rolls during a verification exercise. The Commissioner also added that BMC has developed a dedicated software system to identify and eliminate duplicate voter records.

'Matadhikar' app for Voters

In order to help citizens verify their details, voters have been advised to check their names through the SEC's designated website. Additionally, the ‘Matadhikar’ mobile application will be made available for citizens to easily search their names ahead of the polls.

Mahayuti set to fight together; MVA divided over MNS

The Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde) and the NCP (Ajit Pawar), is set to contest the polls together, while, in contrast, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi is grappling with its stance on the MNS. While the Shiv Sena (UBT) wants to fight jointly with the MNS, the Congress remains apprehensive, fearing a loss of north Indian votes.

Who won the last BMC Elections in 2017?

Of all the 227 seats, the undivided Shiv Sena won 84 seats while the BJP won 82 seats. Both parties were in alliance during that time. The Congress had won 31 seats while the United NCP secured 13 seats. Raj Thackeray's MNS had won 7 seats.



