BMC Elections 2026: Complete Schedule, Key Dates & Timeline Revealed

The eagerly awaited Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections in 2026 are drawing near, with several significant updates coming from the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC). These elections, which will determine the governance of Asia’s richest municipal corporation, have garnered significant political interest, especially after a tumultuous few years in Mumbai’s political scene.

Key Dates for BMC Elections 2026

The nomination process for candidates will begin on December 23, 2025, and run until December 30, 2025. Once submitted, the nominations will undergo scrutiny on December 31, 2025. Candidates will have until January 2, 2026, to withdraw their candidacy. The final list of candidates and the allotment of election symbols will be announced on January 3, 2026. This timeline has been set to ensure the smooth conduct of the polls and offer enough time for voters to get familiar with the candidates.

Increase in Voter Turnout Expected

With the BMC election set to include 29 civic corporations, the total voter base is expected to grow by a significant 3.48 crore, which is likely to result in a higher voter turnout. In Mumbai alone, there will be 10,111 polling stations, catering to a larger number of eligible voters. This increase in voter registration follows a decision by the SEC to extend the deadlines for finalising voter lists in November, giving the authorities more time for verification and corrections.

Nomination Forms to be Submitted Offline

In line with recent instructions from the State Election Commission, nomination forms for candidates must be submitted offline. This marks a shift from previous trends of online submissions and could change how political parties and candidates approach campaigning in the coming months.

Shiv Sena’s Political Dominance and Shift in Allegiances

The political dynamics in Mumbai's municipal corporation have been volatile in recent years. In the 2017 BMC elections, Shiv Sena emerged victorious with 84 seats, maintaining its control over the corporation. However, a significant shift occurred after the party split in 2022. Many of the elected corporators, particularly from the Shiv Sena’s former faction, joined the Eknath Shinde-led Sena faction, causing a reconfiguration of political allegiances in Mumbai.

BMC Budget and Development Focus

The BMC's budget for 2025-26 stands at a massive Rs. 74,427 crore, with Rs. 43,162 crore allocated to development projects. This budget allocation underscores the importance of these elections, as the political party in power will wield significant influence over the city’s infrastructure and urban development.

