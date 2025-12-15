Ahead of BMC Polls 2026, Eknath Shinde Promises Transformation Of Mahalaxmi Race Course, Thane Metro & Bullet Train Connectivity, Among Other Projects

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde | File Photo

The State Election Commission of Maharashtra has revealed the election schedule for 29 municipal corporations across the state, including the much-anticipated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. The elections will be held in a single phase on January 15, 2026, with results expected to be declared on January 16, 2026. This announcement comes ahead of key developments being outlined by the state's Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief, Eknath Shinde, in the lead-up to the elections.

Mahalaxmi Race Course to Be Transformed Into Central Park

Eknath Shinde has unveiled plans to convert the iconic Mahalaxmi Race Course into a sprawling central park for public use. This ambitious project will span 125 acres of land, led by BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani. The park will feature lush gardens, urban forests, and a state-of-the-art sports complex covering 1 million square feet. The complex will cater to a variety of sports, including cricket and table tennis, and will be one of the largest central parks in the region. The park will be well-connected to metro lines and surrounding roads, and ample parking facilities will also be available.

Thane Metro and Bullet Train Project Announced

In another major development, Shinde announced plans for an integrated transport hub in Thane. The Thane Metro will be connected to the upcoming bullet train line, making it easier for commuters to travel between cities. In addition to the metro and bullet train, a weaving tower, town park, and a 25-acre snow park will be built in Thane, further enhancing the area’s appeal.

Eknath Shinde Responds to Controversial Remarks on PM Modi

Shinde also addressed recent media inquiries regarding his controversial statements made during a Congress rally in Delhi. He defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the public has always stood by Modi in the face of opposition allegations. He dismissed the opposition's claims as baseless, accusing them of “grave-digging” and arguing that those who have stolen public money have no right to criticize the current administration.

These developments highlight the Shiv Sena’s proactive approach ahead of the BMC elections, with a strong focus on public infrastructure and urban development.