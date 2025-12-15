Mumbai Crime: TV Actor Anuj Sachdeva Assaulted Over Parking Dispute In Goregaon Housing Society; FIR Registered | VIDEO

TV Actor Anuj Sachdeva Assaulted Over Parking Dispute In Goregaon Housing Society | Instagram - apnanuj

Mumbai, Dec 15: Actor Anuj Premchand Sachdeva, 40, was allegedly assaulted with a stick by another society member, Pradeep Singh, after the actor complained about a car being wrongly parked and later over Singh being angered by his dog barking, on the night of December 14 at Harmony Mall Residency in Goregaon West.

Following the incident, Sachdeva filed a complaint at the Bangur Nagar police station, and on Monday, an FIR was registered against Pradeep Singh. The incident caused a stir after the actor shared a video of the assault on social media.

Argument Escalates During Late-Night Walk With Pet Dog

According to the FIR, the actor resides in flat number 701 of Harmony Mall Residency, located on Link Road in Goregaon West. On Sunday, at around 10.30 pm, Sachdeva was walking his dog, named Simba, in the society’s parking area. At that time, he posted a photograph of a car parked out of a parking slot in the society’s WhatsApp group.

While the actor and his friend, Priyanka Pereira, were talking around 10.45 pm, an enraged resident, identified as Pradeep Singh, arrived at the spot and began arguing with him. Singh reportedly told Sachdeva that he would not remove his car and challenged him to do whatever he wanted.

Accused Allegedly Tried To Hit Dog Before Assaulting Actor

During the argument, the actor’s dog barked, which further angered Singh. He allegedly picked up a wooden stick from the watchman and attempted to hit the dog. However, Pereira moved the dog away.

In a fit of rage, the accused then allegedly assaulted Sachdeva with the stick, striking him on the head, back, and right leg, causing injuries. Singh is also accused of threatening Pereira by saying, “You are a woman, stay at home,” and threatening to kill the actor.

Attack Recorded On Phone, Video Shared Online

Sachdeva recorded the attack on his mobile phone and later shared the video on social media. The altercation stopped after the society’s watchman intervened, following which the accused fled the scene in his car. The complaint further states that Singh threatened that the police could do nothing to him.

FIR Registered Under BNS Sections After Medical Treatment

After receiving treatment at a private hospital, Sachdeva approached the police, who registered an FIR against Singh under Sections 118(2) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Also Watch:

Read Also Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Absconding Murder Accused After 17 Years In Mulund Narcotics-Linked...

The actor also uploaded the video on Instagram and stated, “I am posting this evidence before this person tries to do any damage to me or my property. He tried hitting my dog and me with a rod for notifying the society group regarding his car, which was parked in the wrong place in the society parking lot in Harmony Mall Residency, Goregaon West. This person is from A Wing, flat 602. Kindly share this with people who can take action. I am bleeding from my head.”

Sachdeva said that he had objected to a car that was parked outside the parking area. "Every flat has one allotted car parking slot. When I asked the watchman about the car, I was told that it belonged to a resident who had two cars. When I put out a message in the building's Whatsapp group, this man came down to the building compound and threatened me. My friend who was with me started recording the incident. My dog, Simba, reacted to the aggression and tried to defend me and tried to lunge at him. As I was holding him with a leash, the dog did not touch him. But he told me that he will kill the dog. He took a stick and tried to hit me. I felt him hitting my feet with some object that he took out of his pocket," said Sachdeva who added that he did not get any help from the police at night. "I called Roshan Pathak from the PAL Foundation who helped me file a complaint on Monday morning."

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/