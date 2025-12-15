Kalyan Rapido Molestation Case: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Calls For Urgent Meeting On December 17 | Know Details Here

Kalyan: The State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has convened an urgent meeting of the Motor Transport Department on Wednesday, December 17, at 10.30 am, following a molestation and attempted robbery case involving a Rapido bike taxi rider in Kalyan. The meeting comes after a 19-year-old rider was accused of molesting and trying to rob a 26-year-old woman on a deserted stretch in Kalyan.

According to news agency ANI, the discussion will focus on why the temporary permissions given to app-based companies such as Rapido, Ola and Uber, which are allegedly operating illegally, should be withdrawn.

Here's What Happened

The accused accepted the ride and picked up the 26-year-old near the Chikan Ghar area. During the ride, instead of the drop-off destination, he diverted the scooter towards a deserted, dark stretch, where he allegedly stopped, grabbed her hand, and misbehaved with her. He also snatched her purse and took Rs 1000 from it.

After raising a cry for help, residents rushed to rescue her. A video was also shared by Janshakti TV News, which showed the residents detaining the Rapido bike taxi rider and assaulting him. The woman, who alleged that she was molested, is also seen kicking the accused in anger. She further claimed that the driver was carrying a knife and an acid spray. Moreover, the residents then handed him over to the Mahatma Phule Police.

This case also comes amid the time last week when Mumbai Police filed FIRs against the directors of The Roppen Transportation Services Pvt Ltd (Rapido) and Ola, for allegedly operating bike-taxi services illegally within Mumbai city without a licence or permission from the Maharashtra State Government or the Regional Transport Authority (RTA).

According to the FIR, both Rapido and Ola have not received any permission from the government and were operating their vehicles via mobile applications, facilitating passenger transport without the requisite approvals and allegedly earning financial gains.

