 'Don't Slow Down Mumbai': Mumbaikars Outraged Over Rapido, Ola FIR; #MumbaiNeedsBikeTaxi Trends On Social Media
'Don't Slow Down Mumbai': Mumbaikars Outraged Over Rapido, Ola FIR; #MumbaiNeedsBikeTaxi Trends On Social Media

The hashtag #MumbaiNeedsBikeTaxi is trending on social media with several users coming out in support of Rapido and Ola. One user wrote, "Let Mumbai move again. Let riders earn with dignity again. Let commuters travel without stress again. Mumbai is ready for smart, affordable mobility."

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 12:56 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai police register FIR against Rapido parent company for allegedly running bike-taxi services without licence | Representational Image

Mumbai Police has filed FIRs against the directors of The Roppen Transportation Services Pvt Ltd (Rapido) and Ola, for allegedly operating bike-taxi services illegally within Mumbai city without a licence or permission from the Maharashtra State Government or the Regional Transport Authority (RTA). Because of a probable looming ban, Mumbaikars are now taking to social media in support of bike taxi services, imploring no further bans in the city.

Another user wrote, "Bike taxis aren’t a luxury - they’re a lifeline for workers, students, and daily travelers. Bring them back for a faster, freer, and more connected city."

User named Shivani Verma quipped, "Mumbai needs quick, affordable, and reliable travel option. Bike taxis filled a vital gap for students, workers, and last-mile connectivity across the city. Don't slow down Mumbai!"

IMF Approves Fresh Disbursement Of $1.2 Billion To Pakistan, Highlighting The Country
IMF Approves Fresh Disbursement Of $1.2 Billion To Pakistan, Highlighting The Country "Maintained Stability" Despite Floods
Mumbai Infra News: MHADA Steps In To Redevelop 388 Dilapidated SoBo Buildings As Private Developers Back Out
Mumbai Infra News: MHADA Steps In To Redevelop 388 Dilapidated SoBo Buildings As Private Developers Back Out
Maharashtra Govt Probes 719 Employees Over Fake Disability Certificates, Strict Action Promised
Maharashtra Govt Probes 719 Employees Over Fake Disability Certificates, Strict Action Promised
Sunny Leone Launches 'Potions', A Cocktail-Bar In Delhi That Serves Views Of Qutub Minar & Mehrauli
Sunny Leone Launches 'Potions', A Cocktail-Bar In Delhi That Serves Views Of Qutub Minar & Mehrauli

According to the FIR, both Rapido and Ola have not received any permission from the government and were operating their vehicles via mobile applications, facilitating passenger transport without the requisite approvals and allegedly earning financial gains. The FIR further stated that both companies were risking passengers’ lives by conducting illegal transportation on two-wheelers. It also noted that the companies did not verify the drivers’ character certificates and failed to follow safety rules.

