 Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 45-Year-Old Kamothe Schoolteacher Loses ₹23.88 Lakh After Downloading Fake ‘RTO Challan’ APK; Case Registered
Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 45-Year-Old Kamothe Schoolteacher Loses ₹23.88 Lakh After Downloading Fake 'RTO Challan' APK; Case Registered

Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 45-Year-Old Kamothe Schoolteacher Loses ₹23.88 Lakh After Downloading Fake ‘RTO Challan’ APK; Case Registered

Cyber criminals siphoned off Rs 23.88 lakh from the bank account of a schoolteacher residing in Kamothe after sending her a malicious APK file named ‘RTO Challan’ to her mobile phone. Kamothe police have registered a case against unknown accused and launched an investigation.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 04:33 PM IST
article-image
Kamothe police have launched a probe after cyber fraudsters siphoned off nearly Rs 24 lakh using a malicious mobile application | FPJ - Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, Dec 15: Cyber criminals siphoned off Rs 23.88 lakh from the bank account of a schoolteacher residing in Kamothe after sending her a malicious APK file named ‘RTO Challan’ to her mobile phone. Kamothe police have registered a case against unknown accused and launched an investigation.

Loan Credited A Day Before Fraud Took Place

The victim, a 45-year-old teacher living in Sector 34, Kamothe, and working at a school in Kalamboli, had taken a Rs 24 lakh bank loan for renovation of her flat. The loan amount was credited to her account on December 7.

On December 8, while she was on her way to school, her mobile phone network suddenly stopped working, with calls, messages, and internet services getting disrupted.

Network Disruption Raised First Suspicion

Later that evening, internet connectivity resumed through Wi-Fi. The next day, she got her SIM card replaced. On December 10, when she checked her bank balance to transfer money to her mother, she found that only Rs 705 remained in the account. She immediately contacted the cyber crime helpline 1930 and lodged a complaint.

Police Find ‘RTO Challan’ APK On Victim’s Phone

During examination of her mobile phone, police found a suspicious app and APK file named ‘RTO Challan’ installed on the device. A check of her bank statement revealed that Rs 23.88 lakh had been transferred to multiple unknown accounts.

Case Registered Under BNS And IT Act

Based on her complaint, Kamothe police registered a case under Section 318(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act.

Police Warn Citizens Against Downloading Unknown Apps

“Preliminary investigation suggests the fraud was carried out through a malicious APK file. Citizens should avoid downloading unknown apps or links and immediately report suspicious transactions to the cyber helpline 1930,” a senior police officer said.

A police officer from the cyber police station further said that in such cases, since it was the mistake of the complainant who downloaded the malicious file, banks do not consider it. The EMIs of the loans are to be paid by the victims.

