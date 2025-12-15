Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Elections To Be Held On January 15, Counting Of Votes On January 16 | File Photo

Dinesh Waghmare, Maharashtra State Election Commissioner, on Monday announced that the long-pending elections of the 29 civic bodies across the state, including Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, will be held on January 15, and the counting of votes will be held on January 16.

Addressing a press conference, Waghmare said the process of accepting nomination forms from candidates will be held from December 23 to 30, and the nominations will be scrutinised on December 31.

Candidates can withdraw their nominations till January 2, and on January 3, the allotment of symbols and the final list of contesting candidates will be released, Waghmare added.

No transfers till polls are over

The administration has imposed a complete freeze on the transfer of officials and staff to prevent any interference in the electoral process.

Additional municipal commissioner Pavneet Kaur has issued a strict directive, instructing heads of all departments not to recommend or initiate any establishment-related transfers of staff, including officers, until the completion of the civic polls.

In addition to this, the General Administration Department has been directed not to forward any transfer proposals to the additional commissioner’s office during the election period.

The order clearly states that no transfer proposals, under any circumstances, should be submitted until the entire election process is completed.