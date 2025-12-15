Man Suffers 21-Stitch Facial Injury As Nylon Manja Strikes In Nashik | Anand Chaini

Nashik– Even though Makar Sankranti is still a month away, accidents due to nylon manjas have started occurring in Nashik city. Akshay Nahata (age 30), who was going to his shop on a two-wheeler in the Vinchur Road area, suffered a serious injury to his cheek when a nylon manja got entangled around his face. He required a total of 21 stitches for the wound.

Akshay Nahata said, “Just fifteen days ago, I narrowly escaped an accident after being hit by a pickup truck. On Sunday (December 14), I was going to my shop on my two-wheeler as usual. After a short distance, a manja suddenly got caught on my face. I pressed the wound and reached home bleeding profusely. My brother took me to the hospital.”

Despite the High Court banning the use and sale of nylon manja, it is being sold openly in the city. In the last 15 days, two young men have been seriously injured due to nylon manjas, and there have also been incidents of 10 birds being injured.

Police Action; Sellers Remain Elusive

Assistant Police Inspector Bhaskar Shinde said, “For the past 15 days, we have been conducting inspections and raids on nylon manja sellers in the city. We raided 35 places, including 20 in Lasalgaon and 15 in Vinchur, where kite sellers operate. However, no nylon manja was found with them. It is possible that it is being brought in from outside. Patrolling is continuously underway.”

Citizens have demanded immediate and strict action against the sale and use of nylon manja. Parents are being urged to explain the dangers of nylon manja to their children, and two-wheeler riders are being advised to wear scarves around their necks or use guards to protect themselves from manjas.

In Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, 10 days ago, a 3-year-old child's throat was slit by a nylon manja. He also received 20 stitches. Such incidents have once again underscored the need for strict enforcement of the ban on nylon manja.