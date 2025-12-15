Sadhus Up In Arms As Nashik Civic Body Issues Notices To Nine Tapovan Temples | Representative Pic

Nashik: The Nashik Municipal Corporation has issued notices to nine temples located in the Tapovan area of Panchavati. The move has angered sadhus and mahants from all three akhadas, who have warned that they may launch protests and pursue a legal battle if the notices are not withdrawn. It is learnt that the mahants of the respective akhadas will visit the city and hold a meeting with the administration on this issue.



With the Simhastha Kumbh Mela approaching, the issue of tree felling has already sparked statewide debate. Against this backdrop, the issuance of notices to nine temples in the Tapovan area has added a new dimension, triggering widespread resentment among sadhus and mahants.

The mahants of all three akhadas have taken serious note of the matter and are preparing to adopt a confrontational stance against the administration. As the notices could potentially raise questions about the very existence of these temples, how the administration handles the emerging situation will be crucial.



Temples that received notices:

Laxminarayan Bada Temple, Shri Sakshi Gopal Temple, Tapovan Vihar, Shri Parnakuti, Sarvadhar Temple, Ram Parnakuti, Janardan Swami Temple, Shurpanakha Temple, and Shri Ram Temple at the old-age home in Tapovan.



Read Also Relief For Nashik Farmers As Bangladesh Hikes Onion Import Permits Fourfold



Veiled warning from the mahants:

Reacting strongly, Digambar Akhada Mahant Ramsnehidas Maharaj termed the administration’s decision inappropriate and warned that if the notices are not withdrawn, protests will be launched and a legal battle pursued. In this regard, mahants of the Nirmohi Ani Akhada, Nirvani Ani Akhada, and Digambar Akhada are scheduled to meet in Nashik.



Will the notices be withdrawn?

In view of the sharp reactions, there is speculation that the municipal administration may withdraw the notices. Administrative circles have even indicated that the notices may have been issued by mistake, a claim that has surprised many.