'Why Plant Trees In December?' Green Tribunal Petitioner Questions Nashik Tree Drive Timing |

Nashik – In the ongoing controversy over the proposal to cut down trees in Tapovan for the construction of a Sadhu Gram for the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, Adv. Shriram Pingale, a petitioner in the Green Tribunal, has raised a crucial point.

"For the past 25 years, we have been planting trees, and we know that July to September is the right time for planting. So why did the government and administration choose December to plant trees?" Adv. Pingale questioned.

In a meeting with environmentalists in Tapovan on Sunday (December 14), Adv. Pingale inspected the trees and listened to the suggestions of the environmentalists. He said, “The government and administration are doing all this with the power of money. All these efforts are being made to cut down the trees in Tapovan. However, environmentalists will thwart this plan of the government.”

Adv. Pingale further added, “The Sadhus and Mahants are also ready to live in huts. Then what is the need to cut down trees and erect German tents? Trees are being brought in by trucks from outside, using money and deceit. There is no guarantee whether these trees will survive or not. What exactly is the purpose of planting a large number of trees in December? Because past experience tells us that only trees planted between July and September survive.”

He said, “I am not speaking ill of those who are planting trees. I welcome their decision. But if there is an attempt to cut down more trees under the guise of planting trees, then environmentalists have a problem.” The environmentalists also strongly opposed the tree felling and warned of a more intense struggle.

Earlier, 1,270 trees were cut down between June and October. It is claimed that 17,668 saplings were planted in their place. However, Adv. Pingale demanded that information about where these saplings were planted should be made public, and the dead saplings planted on Phashicha Dongar Hill should be presented to the public with geo-tagging.

This issue has once again brought the balance between environment and development into the spotlight. Appealing to the people of Nashik not to cut down a single tree, Adv. Pingale stated that he would release a detailed statement in the next four to eight days.