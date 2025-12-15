 'Student Kumbh' To Bring 1,000 ABVP Activists To Nashik In January
Nashik: The official poster of the upcoming Diamond Jubilee Provincial Conference of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), West Maharashtra Province, was unveiled today. The poster was released by Jayant Bhatambarekar, entrepreneur and Chairman of the Conference Reception Committee, and Sagar Vaidya, Secretary of the Reception Committee and member of the Management Council of Savitribai Phule Pune University.

Inspired by the grand Kumbh Mela to be held in Nashik, the theme of the conference poster has been conceptualized as ‘Student Kumbh’. The poster provides detailed information about the conference, highlights the significance of the Sangh Centenary, and showcases various religious and tourist destinations of Nashik through visually appealing photographs.

The ABVP West Maharashtra Provincial Conference will be held from January 3 to January 5 at the Dongare Hostel Ground of Loknete Gopinathrao Munde Engineering College, Kumbh Area, Nashik. Around 1,000 student activists from across the province are expected to participate, and preparations for the conference have gained momentum.

Present at the poster unveiling ceremony were Reception Committee Co-Secretary Rupesh Patil, West Maharashtra Province Co-Secretary Megha Shirgave, Nashik Metropolitan President Prof. Pradeep Wagh, along with several ABVP activists.

