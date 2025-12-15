'Plant At Least One Tree': Girish Mahajan Appeals To Nashikites Ahead Of Kumbh Mela |

Nashik: A total of 15,000 trees will be planted and nurtured in Nashik city. In addition, tree planting and conservation will be carried out at various locations. For this, Nashikites should come forward and contribute, appealed Kumbh Mela Minister Girish Mahajan.



Under the ‘Green Nashik’ initiative, a tree plantation programme was organised this morning at Bhoir Mal in the Makhmalabad Road area by the Nashik Municipal Corporation in association with various voluntary organisations. Minister Mahajan was speaking on this occasion.

Present were MLAs Rahul Dhikale and Devyani Pharande; Chairman of the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Development Authority and Divisional Commissioner Dr Pravin Gedam; Kumbh Commissioner Shekhar Singh; Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri; District Collector Ayush Prasad; Additional Municipal Commissioner Karishma Nair; Deputy Conservator of Forests Siddhesh Sawardekar; along with Mahant Harigiriji Maharaj, Mahant Bhakticharandas Maharaj, Shankaranand Maharaj, Janardan Hari Maharaj, Swami Bhagvatanand and others.



Mahajan said that the previous Kumbh Mela held at Nashik–Trimbakeshwar was safe, clean and accident-free, and it received global recognition. The upcoming Kumbh Mela will also be conducted safely and cleanly with the use of new technologies.



The Kumbh Mela is a matter of pride and identity. Nashik city has a unique spiritual significance. Accommodation for sadhus and mahants will be arranged at Tapovan, for which only the minimum necessary trees will be removed, and these will be replanted. Citizens should plant and nurture at least one sapling in the name of their parents. Nashikites must come forward for this initiative. Moreover, tree plantation drives will be undertaken at various places with support from the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund, he added.



Additional Municipal Commissioner, Karishma Nair said that the Nashik Municipal Corporation has set a target of planting one lakh saplings, out of which one thousand saplings are being planted at present. On this occasion, Shri Harigiriji Maharaj, Swami Bhagvatanand, Swami Shankaranand, Janardan Hari Maharaj and Shekhar Gaikwad expressed their views and welcomed the tree plantation programme. NMC officials and employees, citizens and representatives of various voluntary organisations were present in large numbers.





Foundation stone laid for road works

Under the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the foundation stone for the development of the road from Khadkali Signal to ITI was laid by Minister Mahajan. The project is expected to cost ₹79.50 crore. MLA Rahul Dhikale, Kumbh Mela Commissioner Shekhar Singh, Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, District Collector Ayush Prasad and City Engineer Sanjay Agrawal were present.



Thereafter, the foundation stone for the concreting of the road and construction of a retaining wall from Mumbai Naka to Nelson Hospital, funded through the special fund of MLA Devyani Pharande, was also laid by Minister Mahajan.