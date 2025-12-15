Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC To Spend ₹27 Crore On Shifting MSEDCL Poles & Transformers For Road Widening

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has decided to spend Rs 27 crore on removing electricity poles, transformers and other installations of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) that are obstructing its road expansion drive. The administration has issued a tender, and residents are now watching to see whether the process is completed before the upcoming municipal corporation elections.

CSMC launched an extensive demolition drive in June and July this year as part of its road widening plan, which is still underway. CSMC Commissioner and Administrator G Sreekenth executed the new development plan for the expansion. More than 5,000 properties were demolished, and several roads were marked for alignment. A private agency, Pedeco, conducted a survey of city roads and prepared a budget. More than Rs 15 crore will be spent on this work, which will be provided by Smart City.

MSEDCL’s high-tension and low-tension lines and distribution transformers have emerged as major hurdles in the widening project. The administration prepared an earlier budget of Rs 23 crore to remove these utilities, but the amount has now risen to Rs 27 crore, including GST. The work will be carried out under MSEDCL’s supervision, for which it will receive 1.3% as supervision charges.

Meanwhile, the marking of stretches including Vasantrao Naik Chowk to Harsul T-point, Jalna Road, Dhule–Solapur Highway, Deolai, Harsul Prison to Harsul Lake, Beed Bypass–Bharatnagar, Khadi Road Deolai, Renukamata Kaman to Chate School, Railway Station to Paithan Road, Rangar Galli to Gulmandi and Roshan Gate Road has been completed.