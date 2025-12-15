 Pune Records Coldest First Half Of December In A Decade; Six Consecutive Days Of Single-Digit Temperatures Recorded
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Records Coldest First Half Of December In A Decade; Six Consecutive Days Of Single-Digit Temperatures Recorded

Pune Records Coldest First Half Of December In A Decade; Six Consecutive Days Of Single-Digit Temperatures Recorded

December 11 was the coldest night of the season, when the mercury dropped to 7.9 degrees Celsius

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 10:30 AM IST
article-image
Pune Records Coldest First Half Of December In A Decade; Six Consecutive Days Of Single-Digit Temperatures Recorded | Anand Chaini

With the first half of December coming to an end today (Monday), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said this has been the coldest in Pune in the last decade.

Read Also
Pune: 5-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped & Murdered In Maval Tehsil; Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Arrest Neighbour...
article-image

The average minimum temperature in the first half of December this year was 10.66 degrees Celsius. As per the data, in 2014, Pune recorded an average minimum temperature of 13.75 degrees Celsius; 15.37 degrees Celsius in 2015; 12.24 degrees Celsius in 2016; 15.76 degrees Celsius in 2017; 13.5 degrees Celsius in 2018; 16.93 degrees Celsius in 2019; 15.17 degrees Celsius in 2020; 15.77 degrees Celsius in 2021; 15.17 degrees Celsius in 2022; 15.82 degrees Celsius in 2023; and 15.53 degrees Celsius in 2024.

Additionally, for the first time in nearly a decade, Pune recorded single-digit minimum temperatures for six consecutive days. Such an extended stretch of cold nights was last observed in 2015, the IMD said. December 11 was the coldest night of the season, when the mercury dropped to 7.9 degrees Celsius.

Read Also
PMRDA Announces Online Lottery For 833 EWS & LIG Flats In Pune Region -- Here's All You Need To Know
article-image

Reportedly, in 2016 and 2018, Pune recorded eight days each with minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius. However, those cold days were not consecutive. In 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023, Pune recorded no single-digit minimum temperatures.

FPJ Shorts
Bihar Govt To Hold Consultants' Meet In January 2026, Identifies Core Sectors For Investment
Bihar Govt To Hold Consultants' Meet In January 2026, Identifies Core Sectors For Investment
Anupamaa Written Update, December 15: Rajni Plots To Get Anupama's Sign For Purvichaya Chawl Redevelopment
Anupamaa Written Update, December 15: Rajni Plots To Get Anupama's Sign For Purvichaya Chawl Redevelopment
Tamil Nadu's Farm-Gate Egg Prices Climb To A New All-Time High Of ₹6.25 Per Egg
Tamil Nadu's Farm-Gate Egg Prices Climb To A New All-Time High Of ₹6.25 Per Egg
'Shaadi Se Pehle Ex-Boyfriend....': Viral Video Shows Woman Meeting Her Lover 2 Hours Before Wedding, Netizens React, 'Is Loyalty Optional Nowadays?'
'Shaadi Se Pehle Ex-Boyfriend....': Viral Video Shows Woman Meeting Her Lover 2 Hours Before Wedding, Netizens React, 'Is Loyalty Optional Nowadays?'

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Records Coldest First Half Of December In A Decade; Six Consecutive Days Of Single-Digit...

Pune Records Coldest First Half Of December In A Decade; Six Consecutive Days Of Single-Digit...

Customs & CONCOR Engage With Industry At MEF Meet In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Customs & CONCOR Engage With Industry At MEF Meet In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

₹12 Lakh Worth Of Banned Nylon Manja Seized In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

₹12 Lakh Worth Of Banned Nylon Manja Seized In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Service Books Of District & Tehsil-Level Officials To Be Updated In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Service Books Of District & Tehsil-Level Officials To Be Updated In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Jalgaon Medical College Hosts Workshop On Spine Surgery And Cadaveric Dissection

Jalgaon Medical College Hosts Workshop On Spine Surgery And Cadaveric Dissection