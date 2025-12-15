Pune Records Coldest First Half Of December In A Decade; Six Consecutive Days Of Single-Digit Temperatures Recorded | Anand Chaini

With the first half of December coming to an end today (Monday), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said this has been the coldest in Pune in the last decade.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The average minimum temperature in the first half of December this year was 10.66 degrees Celsius. As per the data, in 2014, Pune recorded an average minimum temperature of 13.75 degrees Celsius; 15.37 degrees Celsius in 2015; 12.24 degrees Celsius in 2016; 15.76 degrees Celsius in 2017; 13.5 degrees Celsius in 2018; 16.93 degrees Celsius in 2019; 15.17 degrees Celsius in 2020; 15.77 degrees Celsius in 2021; 15.17 degrees Celsius in 2022; 15.82 degrees Celsius in 2023; and 15.53 degrees Celsius in 2024.

Additionally, for the first time in nearly a decade, Pune recorded single-digit minimum temperatures for six consecutive days. Such an extended stretch of cold nights was last observed in 2015, the IMD said. December 11 was the coldest night of the season, when the mercury dropped to 7.9 degrees Celsius.

Reportedly, in 2016 and 2018, Pune recorded eight days each with minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius. However, those cold days were not consecutive. In 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023, Pune recorded no single-digit minimum temperatures.