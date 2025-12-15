Pune Gets Major Policing Boost As Maharashtra Sanctions Seven New Police Stations & Additional Senior Posts | File Photo

Pune: The Maharashtra State Government’s Home Ministry has taken note of the increasing crime in Pune District and has issued a government resolution (GR) to improve policing, officials announced on Sunday night. Additional posts of senior police officials and new police stations have been approved for both the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerates.

Pune City is about to get five more police stations, while Pimpri-Chinchwad will have two -- a total of seven new police stations across the district. The Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Office issued a correspondence announcing this on Sunday.

Changes Within Pune City Police

Two new zonal Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) posts have been announced, bringing the total number to seven from five. Meanwhile, four divisional Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP) posts have been announced, making the number 16 from 12. Pune Police will now have seven zones and 16 divisions.

Meanwhile, five new police stations have been announced, too. Out of which, Narhe Police Station will be created by dividing the existing Sinhagad Road Police Station, Laxmi Nagar Police Station will be made from the existing Yerawada Police Station, Manjari Police Station will be made from the existing Hadapsar Police Station, Lohgaon Police Station will be made from the existing Airport Police Station, and Yewalewadi Police Station will be made from the existing Kondhwa and Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Stations.

An increase in manpower has been announced too, as 830 additional posts of all posts will now be there for these five police stations.

Changes Within Pimpri-Chinchwad Police

Meanwhile, three more DCPs and six more ACPs will join the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police. A new zone will be created for the Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissionerate jurisdiction too, making a total of four zones now.

Two new police stations will be created, too. The existing Mahalunge MIDC Police Station will be carved, and a new police station named Mahalunge North Police Station will be created. The existing Chakan and Alandi police stations will be split to form a new Chakan South Police Station.

As per the GR, a total of 332 additional positions across different ranks have been sanctioned for the two police stations.