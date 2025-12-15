 Pune VIDEO: 53-Year-Old JSPM Teacher Dies In Accident On Katraj-Kondhwa Road; Help Couldn’t Reach Her For 30 Minutes Due To Traffic Jam
Reportedly, more than 55 accidents have occurred on this three-and-a-half-kilometre stretch of road, resulting in 25 deaths in the last four and a half years

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 12:09 PM IST
Pune VIDEO: 53-Year-Old JSPM Teacher Dies After Scooter Comes Under Truck On Katraj-Kondhwa Road | Sourced

A 53-year-old woman, identified as Rama Kapade, was killed on the Katraj–Kondhwa Road after her scooter came under a truck on Monday.

The incident took place at 7:30 am near the Hanuman Temple, beyond the ISKCON Chowk.

Due to heavy traffic congestion on the road, no help could reach her for half an hour. She was finally taken to Bharati Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The woman was a teacher at JSPM (Jayawant Shikshan Prasarak Mandal) University.

Pune Records Coldest First Half Of December In A Decade; Six Consecutive Days Of Single-Digit...
Reportedly, more than 55 accidents have occurred on this three-and-a-half-kilometre stretch of road, resulting in 25 deaths in the last four and a half years.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vasant More took to Facebook and wrote that the accident took place because of a road diversion due to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s visit.

He wrote, “Another victim of the undisciplined traffic on Katraj–Kondhwa Road. Today, the unveiling of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is taking place on Kondhwa Road in the afternoon at the hands of the Chief Minister. Because of this, the road was diverted near the lake, and due to unfamiliarity with the road layout, our sister, Ramatai Kapade, a teacher at JSPM, tragically passed away.”

Pune: 5-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped & Murdered In Maval Tehsil; Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Arrest Neighbour...
“Due to the traffic jam, no one could reach her, and she lost her life due to excessive bleeding. Who is responsible for this?” he asked.

