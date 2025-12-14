PMRDA Announces Online Lottery For 833 EWS & LIG Flats In Pune Region -- Here's All You Need To Know

Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) Aundh Office | File Photo

Pune: A major update has come forward for Punekars who dream of owning a house in the region, as Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has announced a major online lottery for a total of 833 flats. This lottery is designated for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and the Low-Income Group (LIG), and the entire process will be conducted completely online, officials announced on Sunday.

A total of 340 houses are available under this scheme at Peth No. 12. This includes 55 houses for the EWS category and 285 for the LIG category. Significantly, eligible beneficiaries from the EWS category at Peth No. 12 will be entitled to a subsidy of Rs 2.50 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). Additionally, the remaining 493 flats have been made available at Peth No. 30-32. This includes 306 flats for the EWS category and 187 for the LIG category.

The registration of applicants, filling of application forms, and payment process for the lottery will be entirely online.

Online Registration Starts

→ December 15, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Online Application & Payment Acceptance Starts

→ December 19, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Last Date for Registration & Application Submission

→ January 27, 2026 | 5:00 PM

Last Time for Online Payment Acceptance

→ January 27, 2026 | 11:59 PM

Last Date for RTGS/NEFT Deposit Payment

→ January 28, 2026 | 3:00 PM

Draft List of Accepted Applications Published

→ February 11, 2026 | 7:00 PM

Last Date for Objections to Draft List

→ February 12, 2026 | 5:00 PM

Final List Announced

→ February 17, 2026 | 7:00 PM

Online Lottery Draw

→ February 26, 2026 | 10:00 AM

Successful Applicants & Waiting List Published

→ February 26, 2026 | 6:00 PM

PMRDA urges interested citizens to visit the official website for more information: housing.pmrda.gov.in. PMRDA has also clarified that all rights to make necessary changes in the schemes and the number of flats mentioned remain with the PMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner.