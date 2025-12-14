₹12 Lakh Worth Of Banned Nylon Manja Seized In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: City police have launched a strict drive against the sale of banned nylon manja. Officers are monitoring sales and use through drones, and cases have been registered against sellers. Most manja dealers have gone underground, yet nylon manja continues to be sold secretly, posing a major challenge for the police.

The court has banned the sale and use of nylon manja. With the Sankranti festival approaching, the police administration has intensified action against its sale and use for kite flying. Raids are being conducted at several locations, and stocks are being seized. Recently, nylon manja worth Rs12 lakh was seized from a courier company in the Chikalthana area.

As a result, major kite and manja dealers have gone underground, yet the illicit trade continues. Orders are taken over mobile phones, and deliveries are made discreetly at specific locations. Prices have doubled, with bundles earlier sold for around Rs300 to Rs400 now being sold for Rs800 to Rs900.

Two days ago, City Chowk police arrested Shaikh Amer Shaikh Chand (25, Prabuddhanagar) while he was selling nylon manja and seized stock worth Rs38,800. During interrogation, he confessed to having purchased the manja from Arman, alias Sonu. In another action, PSI Sandeep Kale and his team seized nylon manja from Naim Khan of Muzaffarpur.

Police said kite flyers continue to use nylon manja, increasing the risk of accidents. The police administration is maintaining strict vigilance through drone cameras. Cases of manja-related accidents have risen in recent days. Residents have appealed to the police to break the nexus of nylon manja dealers in the city. The administration has urged citizens to use traditional, safer manja during the festival.