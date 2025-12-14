Jalgaon To Pune In Just 3 Hours With New Expressway Network: Nitin Gadkari | File Pic (Representative Image)

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has announced the construction of a state-of-the-art express highway connecting Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar cities. Once the proposed highway is completed, it will be possible to reach Pune from Jalgaon in just three hours, giving a significant boost to the district's development.

Gadkari has made an announcement that will bring about a revolutionary change in Maharashtra's transportation infrastructure. A state-of-the-art express highway will be built connecting the two major cities of Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, and this project will significantly reduce travel time between the two cities.

Currently, it takes six to six and a half hours to reach Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar from Pune. However, Gadkari has claimed that after the completion of the proposed express highway, the Pune-Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar distance can be covered in just two hours. Separately, a crucial decision to connect Jalgaon to the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway was made in Nagpur in June, in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Gadkari.

While speeding up travel between Jalgaon and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, the meeting in Nagpur also discussed how to reach Mumbai and Pune from Jalgaon in less time. Accordingly, currently, it takes two and a half hours to reach Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar from Jalgaon via Ajanta and Sillod.

Before connecting this road to the Samruddhi Expressway, it has been decided to reduce the travel time between Jalgaon and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar to just one hour. Considering one hour of travel between Jalgaon and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and two hours on the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar to Pune express highway, it will be possible to reach Pune from Jalgaon in just three hours.

The Pune-Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar high-speed highway is expected to cost approximately Rs. 16,318 crore. This highway will be built using state-of-the-art technology and will include high-quality roads, modern bridges, flyovers, service roads, and all necessary safety features.

This project will not only facilitate transportation but also provide a significant boost to Maharashtra's industrial, commercial, and social development. Pune is an IT, education, and industrial hub, while Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar is a significant region from a tourism, industrial, and historical perspective.

The direct and rapid connectivity between these two cities is expected to increase opportunities in industry, trade, tourism, and employment. Along with this, it is also hoped that the development of Jalgaon, and consequently the entire Khandesh region, will gain momentum.