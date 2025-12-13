 Pune’s Revered Kasba Ganapati Temple To Remain Closed From Tomorrow - Here’s Why
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune’s Revered Kasba Ganapati Temple To Remain Closed From Tomorrow - Here’s Why

Pune’s Revered Kasba Ganapati Temple To Remain Closed From Tomorrow - Here’s Why

Kasba Ganpati is Pune's gramdaivat (village deity) and holds the distinction of being the first honoured Ganpati, locally known as “Manacha Pahila Ganpati,” among the five most revered Ganpatis in Pune

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 08:16 PM IST
article-image
Pune’s Revered Kasba Ganapati Temple To Remain Closed From Tomorrow - Here’s Why | Instagram/shrikasbaganpati

Pune's Kasba Ganpati temple will remain closed for devotees from tomorrow (December 16, Sunday) at 10.30 pm, announced temple trustee Ashapurak Sharadchandra Thakar.

Thakar said this is because the temple trust will begin work on the main idol. Reportedly, the idol has been covered with a thick layer of vermillion paste for centuries. Over time, the paste has begun to damage the protective cover around the idol. Therefore, the trust has decided to remove the vermillion carefully.

Thakar said that this has never been attempted in the 400 years of the temple’s recorded history. Hence, the temple will remain closed until the work is completed, he added.

Read Also
Pune: Unsafe Indrayani River Bridge Near Alandi Closed To Traffic, Repairs To Begin Immediately
article-image

The temple trustee further said that this process will be carried out scientifically, and the religious sanctity of the procedure will be maintained.

FPJ Shorts
Luxury Lifeline: Private Jet Demand For Luxury Destination Wedding And Corporate Travel Increases Amid IndiGo Crisis
Luxury Lifeline: Private Jet Demand For Luxury Destination Wedding And Corporate Travel Increases Amid IndiGo Crisis
IndiGo Nears Full Normalcy, Set To Operate Over 2,050 Flights On Second Consecutive Day
IndiGo Nears Full Normalcy, Set To Operate Over 2,050 Flights On Second Consecutive Day
Uttarakhand News: 'PR Vision–2047 Key To Building Developed India,' Says CM Pushkar Singh Dhami At PRSI Conference In Dehradun | VIDEO
Uttarakhand News: 'PR Vision–2047 Key To Building Developed India,' Says CM Pushkar Singh Dhami At PRSI Conference In Dehradun | VIDEO
Maharashtra Govt To Relocate Dahisar And Juhu Radar Stations, Clearing Height Curbs Blocking Redevelopment Projects
Maharashtra Govt To Relocate Dahisar And Juhu Radar Stations, Clearing Height Curbs Blocking Redevelopment Projects

For the unversed, Kasba Ganpati is Pune's gramdaivat (village deity) and holds the distinction of being the first honoured Ganpati, locally known as “Manacha Pahila Ganpati,” among the five most revered Ganpatis in Pune.

It is believed that the idol was discovered near Vinayak Bhatt Thakkar’s residence. After learning this, Mata Jijabai, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s mother, seeing it as an auspicious sign, commissioned the Kasba Ganpati temple.

Read Also
Illegal Mining In Pune’s Maval Tehsil: Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule...
article-image

The temple, built in the traditional Puneri Wada style with stone and later adorned with intricate wooden elements by the Peshwas, became a spiritual cornerstone for the emerging Maratha Empire.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune’s Revered Kasba Ganapati Temple To Remain Closed From Tomorrow - Here’s Why

Pune’s Revered Kasba Ganapati Temple To Remain Closed From Tomorrow - Here’s Why

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Jokes About Releasing Goats To Divert Leopards From Villages

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Jokes About Releasing Goats To Divert Leopards From Villages

'Officials Should Have Refused Illegal Agreements At Registration Stage': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit...

'Officials Should Have Refused Illegal Agreements At Registration Stage': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit...

Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi Reveals 68 Leopards Captured In Junnar So Far; ₹2.38 Crore...

Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi Reveals 68 Leopards Captured In Junnar So Far; ₹2.38 Crore...

Pune Sets Guinness World Record For Largest Display Of Posters At Book Festival, Surpasses Previous...

Pune Sets Guinness World Record For Largest Display Of Posters At Book Festival, Surpasses Previous...