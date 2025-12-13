 Pune: Unsafe Indrayani River Bridge Near Alandi Closed To Traffic, Repairs To Begin Immediately
This bridge was constructed under the development plan for the pilgrimage centres of Dehu Gaon and Alandi, falling under the jurisdiction of the Dighi-Alandi Traffic Division

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 01:43 PM IST
Pune: Unsafe Indrayani River Bridge Near Alandi Closed To Traffic, Repairs To Begin Immediately | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The old bridge on the Indrayani River in Alandi has been determined to be unsafe, and it has been completely closed for repairs, officials announced on Friday. The bridge, which has become weak and poses a danger to the people, is the one that connects Charholi Budruk to Charholi Khurd. The name of the bridge is Shrimant Sarsenapati Khaderao Dhabhade Bridge.

This bridge was constructed under the development plan for the pilgrimage centres of Dehu Gaon and Alandi, falling under the jurisdiction of the Dighi-Alandi Traffic Division. The 12-metre-wide bridge has weakened, creating a risk to traffic. Repair work on this bridge will be initiated immediately. Therefore, this twelve-meter-wide bridge on the Indrayani River in Alandi is being closed to all vehicular traffic.

Alternate Routes:

1) Traffic coming from Dehu Phata should proceed to the desired location via Alankapuram Chowk / Tapkir Chowk, Panjarpol Chowk / Godown Chowk, and Moshi.

2) Traffic coming from Magazine Chowk should proceed to the desired location by taking a left turn at Alankapuram Chowk and continuing via the Pune–Nashik Highway.

3) Traffic coming from Dehu Phata Chowk should take a left turn and proceed via Bharat Mata Chowk and the Pune–Nashik Highway to the desired location.

4) Traffic coming from Tulapur should take a right turn at Markal village and proceed via Koyali Gaon and the Chakan–Shikrapur Highway to the desired location.

