Illegal Mining In Pune’s Maval Tehsil: Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Suspends 10 Officials, Including Four Tehsildars

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | X - @cbawankule

Pune: Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday took strict action in connection with the illegal excavation of minor minerals in Maval tehsil of Pune district, suspending ten revenue officials, including four tehsildars, for their alleged involvement in the case.

According to available information, illegal excavation of nearly 90,000 cubic feet of minor minerals was carried out on land earmarked for afforestation. An Electronic Total Station (ETS) survey revealed that excavation had exceeded the permitted limit.

The suspended officials include four tehsildars, four circle officers, and two talathis. Those suspended are Talathis Dipali Sangar and Gajanan Sotapallivar; circle officers Sandeep Borkar, Manik Sable, Ajay Sonawane, and Ramesh Kadam; and tehsildars Jogendra Katiyar, Manjit Desai, Madhusudan Barge, and Vikram Deshmukh.

Criminal and revenue action will be initiated against those found responsible, as per the law.

The issue was raised in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly’s Winter Session by Maval MLA Sunil Shelke through an attention motion. He alleged serious irregularities in the excavation and claimed that the Pune Additional District Collector had provided incorrect information. MLA Shelke further alleged that officials delayed action for nearly eight months, indirectly supporting those involved in illegal mining.

Responding to the allegations, Revenue Minister Bawankule informed the House that the Divisional Commissioner had conducted two enquiries into the matter. Mining leases were granted for survey numbers 36, 37, and 38, while temporary excavation of minor minerals was also carried out on survey numbers 35, 41, 42, and 46.

As per ETS measurements, permission had been granted for excavation of 3.63 lakh brass, while the actual excavation amounted to 4.54 lakh brass, resulting in excess excavation of approximately 90,000 brass.

The Minister said instructions have been issued to register criminal cases against those involved in excess excavation, impose penalties, record the violations in the land records (7/12 extract), and recover the penalties with interest in the event of non-payment. The departmental inquiry against the suspended officials will be completed within three months, and the report will be tabled in the upcoming Assembly session.

MLA Shelke also pointed out that the excavation took place in an area reserved for afforestation. In response, Minister Bawankule clarified that available records indicate the land is privately owned. Google imagery showed the presence of only 15 trees, for which tree-cutting permission had been obtained. The Forest Department also provided written confirmation that the land does not fall under a forest zone, following which mining leases were granted.

However, the minister noted that in the PMRDA’s proposed development plan, the land is marked as reserved for private afforestation. He said a separate meeting would be held if further information is submitted.

To curb illegal excavation across Maharashtra, Minister Bawankule said ETS surveys have been initiated in every district, tehsil, and village. This, he added, will help identify the extent of illegal mining and ensure strict action against offenders.