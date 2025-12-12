Pune: IMA Condemns Attack On Sahyadri Hospital Staff After Patient's Death | Screen Videograb

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Pune, has strongly condemned the violent attack and vandalism carried out by a group at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Hadapsar, following the death of a patient.

According to IMA Pune, all medical institutions strictly follow necessary protocols, safety measures and provide transparent communication to patients and their relatives throughout the treatment process. The association stressed that the condition of patients admitted to the ICU can deteriorate at any moment, which is a medical reality, and doctors, along with healthcare staff, make every sincere effort to save lives.

IMA stated that if relatives have any complaints or doubts, legal channels are available to address them. Resorting to violence, taking the law into one’s hands, or attacking healthcare workers is not only criminal but deeply condemnable.

The association further highlighted that such incidents create fear among hospital staff and other patients, severely affecting the delivery of healthcare services.

Following the attack, several admitted patients at Sahyadri Hospital reportedly took discharge against medical advice out of fear. The chaotic atmosphere makes it difficult for healthcare personnel to perform their duties, ultimately harming innocent patients.

The statement pointed out that such violent incidents are being witnessed repeatedly. In many cases, police assistance arrives only after a crime has occurred, and sometimes political workers exacerbate situations by acting on incomplete information.

IMA Pune emphasised that based on the preliminary information available, there appears to be no negligence or fault on the part of the doctors, hospital, or staff in this case.

The association has demanded swift and strict action under the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2010, against those responsible, without any political influence. IMA Pune has also urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to declare hospital premises as “Safe Zones” to prevent such incidents in the future.

Moreover, the Association of Hospitals in Pune has condemned the vandalism and abuse at the Sahyadri Hospital, Hadapsar. The patient was referred to the hospital in a critical condition with acute pancreatitis with perforations, which is a serious medical condition. The best treatment and medical management were offered to the patient. However, even after due care, the patient finally succumbed to the infections.

Following which, the so called Social political activists not only damaged the property of the hospital but also abused the doctors and nurses involved in the treatment of the deceased patient, as well as the hospital administration.

The Association hereby urges the authorities to seriously take note of it and raise this issue in the Legislative Assembly, issue directives for the safety of the medical fraternity and hospitals and ensure that instances like this do not occur in future.