Wedding Gifts Turned Into Aid: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Family Contributes ₹55,000 To CM Relief Fund | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Setting an excellent example of generosity, Ekbote family from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar donated the cash gifts received at the marriage of their son to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help the rain-affected farmers.

Dr Abhay and Dr Nanda Ekbote handed over the cheque of Rs 55,000 to District Collector Deelip Swami on Thursday.

Dr Abhay and Dr Nanda’s son, Dr Kaushik’s marriage was held with Dr Reya in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on December 5. However, Dr Abhay had appealed on the wedding card to the people coming to the wedding not to bring any gifts but to deposit the amount on the QR code given on the card so that the amount can be utilised for the rain-affected farmers.

Around Rs 50,000 was collected from the well-wishers, and the Ekbote family donated Rs 5,000 themselves. Hence, a cheque of the total sum of Rs 55,000 was donated to the CM Relief Fund to help the affected farmers.