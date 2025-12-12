 Wedding Gifts Turned Into Aid: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Family Contributes ₹55,000 To CM Relief Fund
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 06:32 PM IST
Wedding Gifts Turned Into Aid: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Family Contributes ₹55,000 To CM Relief Fund | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Setting an excellent example of generosity, Ekbote family from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar donated the cash gifts received at the marriage of their son to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help the rain-affected farmers.

Dr Abhay and Dr Nanda Ekbote handed over the cheque of Rs 55,000 to District Collector Deelip Swami on Thursday.

