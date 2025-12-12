'Our Homes, Our Right': Massive Protest Erupts In Pune's Lokmanya Nagar Over Redevelopment - PHOTOS | Sourced

Residents of Pune's Lokmanya Nagar gathered in large numbers at Dutta Mandir Chowk for a massive bell-ringing protest organised by the Lokmanya Nagar Bachav Kruti Samiti.

With plates, bells and black flags, hundreds of citizens united, and the entire area echoed with slogans. The rising unrest over the Lokmanya Nagar redevelopment issue erupted strongly during the protest. Slogans like “Our home is our right, not anyone’s personal property!”, “What is this government even doing -- everything upside down!”, “We will not tolerate injustice in Lokmanya Nagar!” energised the entire atmosphere.

Women, senior citizens, youth and students -- people from all sections of society -- participated enthusiastically, expressing deep anger against the administration. The primary demand of the residents was the protection of their housing rights and transparency in the redevelopment process.

Protesters stated that despite living here for many years, they are now being pushed into uncertainty in the name of redevelopment. They alleged that decisions are being forced upon them without any concrete guarantee regarding their homes, rights, ownership and future security.

The Lokmanya Nagar Bachav Kruti Samiti warned that if the administration fails to initiate immediate dialogue and take positive action, a much larger and more aggressive agitation will be launched. Looking at the determination and anger of the citizens, the seriousness of the issue has clearly escalated.

We Will Intensify Our Agitation Further: Adv Ganesh Satpute

“Our fight will continue until the citizens of Lokmanya Nagar receive justice. We will not allow anyone’s rights to be violated in the name of redevelopment. The government must immediately initiate dialogue and clearly state its position. The public outrage is a direct result of the administration’s negligence. If required, we will launch an even stronger and more aggressive agitation in the coming days,” said Satpute.