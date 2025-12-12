 Pune Court Declares Fugitive Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal Proclaimed Offender, Paving Way For Property Seizure
Ghaywal, who is believed to be in the UK, has more than 25 cases registered against him, including 10 filed since September 17 this year when his associates allegedly shot a man in the city in a road rage incident. The proclamation order paves the way for police to seize his property if he does not appear before the court, said an official here.

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 09:26 AM IST
A Pune court has declared fugitive gangster Nilesh Ghaywal a proclaimed offender in a cheating case. | File Photo

Pune: A Pune court has declared fugitive gangster Nilesh Ghaywal a proclaimed offender in a cheating case.

Chief Judicial Magistrate K P Jain-Desarada issued the proclamation order, observing that Ghaywal had committed an offence pertaining to obtaining SIM cards fraudulently, and since he can not be traced, it was clear that he was absconding.

"Proclamation is made that the said accused is required to appear before this court to answer the said complaint," said the order.

Authorities have also issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) for Ghaywal, and secured a Blue Corner Notice through Interpol.

The Ghaywal gang is allegedly involved in several serious crimes, including murder, attempted murder and extortion, according to police.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

