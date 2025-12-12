Mumbai: Viral Video Shows 'Group Of Transgenders' Assaulting Sleeping Youth At Railway Station; Sparks Outrage

Mumbai: A viral video circulating widely on social media shows shocking scenes of assault on a sleeping youth at a railway station. The footage, shared on X by user Varaha Warrior, appears to show a disturbing incident in which a sleeping youth is assaulted by a group identified in posts as members of the transgender community at what is claimed to be a Mumbai railway station. It is important to note that key details about the location, date, and identities of those involved have not been officially confirmed.
Video Shows Shocking Assault In Broad Daylight
In the video, the young man is seen asleep on a bench while three transgenders stand around him. Suddenly, one person removes a piece of footwear and strikes the youth forcefully. Startled and visibly confused, the youth wakes up, only to be met with additional slaps by them. As the clip ends, he is seen running away across the platform while the group appears to chase him.
The video’s caption, “Transgender Group Attacks Sleeping Youth at Railway Station, Raises Questions About Public Safety…” sparked strong reactions from viewers. Many online users condemned the behaviour shown in the clip and questioned the lack of public intervention, as several bystanders visible in the footage appeared to walk past without attempting to help.
Railways Respond To Viral Video
Following the widespread circulation of the video, the Indian Railways’ official support handle, Railway Seva, responded publicly, stating that such incidents do not reflect the experience rail authorities aim to provide. The Railways urged users to share specific details, including the station name and a contact number, through direct messages or through the RailMadad WhatsApp bot, indicating that officials were attempting to verify the facts surrounding the video.
However, as of now, there is no verified information regarding when or where the incident occurred, nor any official confirmation of whether legal action has been pursued. Police or railway authorities have not issued statements identifying the persons involved.
To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/