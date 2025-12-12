Mumbai: Viral Video Shows 'Group Of Transgenders' Assaulting Sleeping Youth At Railway Station; Sparks Outrage |

Mumbai: A viral video circulating widely on social media shows shocking scenes of assault on a sleeping youth at a railway station. The footage, shared on X by user Varaha Warrior, appears to show a disturbing incident in which a sleeping youth is assaulted by a group identified in posts as members of the transgender community at what is claimed to be a Mumbai railway station. It is important to note that key details about the location, date, and identities of those involved have not been officially confirmed.

Transgender Group Attacks Sleeping Youth at Railway Station, Raises Questions About Public Safety...



Sometimes these people forget to stay within their limits. pic.twitter.com/AHr4HU6Mwf — VARAHA WARRIOR (@VarahaWarrior) December 11, 2025

Video Shows Shocking Assault In Broad Daylight

In the video, the young man is seen asleep on a bench while three transgenders stand around him. Suddenly, one person removes a piece of footwear and strikes the youth forcefully. Startled and visibly confused, the youth wakes up, only to be met with additional slaps by them. As the clip ends, he is seen running away across the platform while the group appears to chase him.

I can say every male once in their lifetime has been harassed by a transgender in india 😭😭 — Sarcastic Monkey 🐒 (@Monkey4Survey) December 11, 2025

No law in our country for the people suffering from them and if you go to register a complaint against these people you will be mocked and harassed — Team Hindu United (@TeamHinduUnited) December 11, 2025

It shouldn't be said, but these people extort money at train and railway stations in a very arbitrary manner. They embarrass the person who refuses to pay. Many people pay under duress, just to protect their reputation. https://t.co/zhIiYorgSK — VOICE OF BHARAT (@ABHIJITSINGH025) December 11, 2025

The video’s caption, “Transgender Group Attacks Sleeping Youth at Railway Station, Raises Questions About Public Safety…” sparked strong reactions from viewers. Many online users condemned the behaviour shown in the clip and questioned the lack of public intervention, as several bystanders visible in the footage appeared to walk past without attempting to help.

Railways Respond To Viral Video

Following the widespread circulation of the video, the Indian Railways’ official support handle, Railway Seva, responded publicly, stating that such incidents do not reflect the experience rail authorities aim to provide. The Railways urged users to share specific details, including the station name and a contact number, through direct messages or through the RailMadad WhatsApp bot, indicating that officials were attempting to verify the facts surrounding the video.

This is not the type of experience that Railways strive to deliver. Please share details Like station name and mobile no. preferably via DM. You may also raise your concern directly on RailMadad WhatsApp Bot https://t.co/BoZqjybg4E https://t.co/utEzIqB89U — RailwaySeva (@RailwaySeva) December 11, 2025

However, as of now, there is no verified information regarding when or where the incident occurred, nor any official confirmation of whether legal action has been pursued. Police or railway authorities have not issued statements identifying the persons involved.

