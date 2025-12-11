 Viral Video Shows Young Reelmakers Trying To Grab Crocodile's Tail & Taking Selfies With It In Rajasthan; Sparks Safety Concerns
A shocking video from near Siliserh Lake in Alwar has gone viral, showing a group of young reelmakers risking their lives for social media content. The clip captures them taking selfies dangerously close to crocodiles resting near a pond. In an even riskier move, one of them attempts to grab a crocodile's tail.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 02:12 PM IST
Viral Video Shows Young Reelmakers Trying To Grab Crocodile's Tail & Taking Selfies With It; Sparks Safety Concerns | Instagram @aajtak

Startled by the action, the crocodile quickly darts into the water, a moment that could have easily turned into a tragic attack. Forest officials and netizens have expressed concern over the increasing trend of thrill-seeking behaviour around wildlife.

In the video, several young boys can be seen roaming around the lake, few in the close parameters of the wild animal. The video going viral was captured by one of the youths who was vlogging near the lake.

The video is being widely shared online, with many urging authorities to take action and issue stronger warnings to prevent such reckless interactions with wild animals. There is no official statement from authorities on the incident and the viral video surfacing online.

Crocodile Sightings in Alwar

Alwar is famous for its crocodile sightings, primarily at Siliserh Lake, a scenic man-made lake just outside the city, known for its large population of mugger crocodiles that bask on the banks, especially in winter, offering great views and photography opportunities alongside the historic Siliserh Palace. It is being that the lake is home to over 300 crocodiles.

