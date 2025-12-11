Meet Rapper 'Flipperachi' Behind Dhurandhar's Viral Song Featuring Akshaye Khanna

Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s latest release Dhurandhar, which hit theatres on December 5, has been winning over audiences with its gripping storyline, performances, and music. Among the highlights is the high-energy track “FA9LA”, which has taken social media by storm, thanks majorly to Akshaye Khanna’s unexpected dance moves.

FA9LA climbs the viral charts

The song, created by Bahraini rapper Flipperachi, has quickly risen to the top of Spotify’s viral charts in India. Overwhelmed by the love, the rapper shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, thanking Indian listeners for making “FA9LA” the No. 1 viral track and urging fans to continue supporting the official music video.

Akshaye Khanna’s unplanned moves steal the show

What’s surprising fans the most is that Akshaye Khanna’s dance in the song wasn’t planned at all. The actor’s spontaneous freestyle on set is now being celebrated across the internet.

Vijay Ganguly, the choreographer of the track, revealed in an interview that the original brief required Akshaye’s character, crowned as Sher-E-Baloch, to simply make an entrance, walk through the performers, and take his seat on the throne. However, once he stepped onto the set and felt the atmosphere, Akshaye decided to add a few impromptu moves.

Ganguly shared that no one on the team knew what the actor was about to do. “He just entered, felt the vibe, and started performing. The first take itself was flawless,” he said, noting that only a close-up was needed afterward. According to him, Akshaye instinctively understands the energy of a scene and knows exactly how to elevate it.

Dhurandhar’s power-packed ensemble cast

Directed with scale and intensity, Dhurandhar features a heavyweight cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, and Rakesh Bedi. The film blends action, drama, and powerful character arcs, making it one of the more talked-about theatrical releases of the month.

Netizens have praised the performances, especially Akshaye Khanna’s magnetic screen presence,and the film’s vibrant soundtrack that mixes regional influences with contemporary beats.