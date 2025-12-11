Def Leppard To Perform In Mumbai; UK Rock Band Announces India Tour With Three City Run

Def Leppard |

Indian rock lovers, there's some exciting news for you. Def Leppard known for its legendary tracks such as 'Rock of Ages', 'Pour Some Sugar on Me', 'Animal' and 'Foolin' will finally be making it long-awaited debut in India.

For the very first time in history, the UK rock band Def Leppard will be performing in India. BookMyShow Live will be bringing the legendary band for a 3-city India tour in March 2026.

UK's greatest Arena rock band is set to perform at Shillong on March 25 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Polo Grounds), Mumbai on March 27 at Jio World Garden and Bengaluru on March 29 at NICE Grounds.

Excited fans have taken to social media to welcome their favourite rock band to India, while few have even asked why there will be no show in Delhi and other cities.

Singer and songwriter, Joe Elliott said, "We're excited to announce our India tour dates in 2026. Playing for our fans in India is thrilling for us. We can't wait to see you soon!"

"We are delighted to finally make it to India next year. It's going to be an incredible night for all the fans!" added Phil Collen.

"This tour marks a significant moment for rock culture in India," shared Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer, Live Events, BookMyShow. "Def Leppard have shaped the soundtrack of millions of lives around the world, and bringing their first full-scale headliner tour to India is a shared celebration of music history, fan devotion and the power of live experiences."

Tickets go on sale at 12 pm on Saturday, December 13, 2025 on BookMyShow.