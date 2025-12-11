 Alia Bhatt Oozes Vintage Elegance In A 1955 Black Balmain Dress At Red Sea Film Festival
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt turned heads at the Red Sea International Film Festival in a rare 1955 black Balmain dress, channelling classic Audrey Hepburn charm. With lace detailing, a dramatic tulle underlayer and a sleek diamond choker, her look blended old-Hollywood romance with contemporary polish. The actress also discussed her career evolution and teased her upcoming spy thriller Alpha.

Updated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 11:47 AM IST
article-image

When celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor styles Alia Bhatt, you know the red carpet is about to witness a moment steeped in couture history. And at the Red Sea International Film Festival, the duo delivered exactly that. As Alia arrived for her appearance at the event, she didn’t just show up—she resurrected the quiet glamour of 1950s fashion in a look that felt cinematic and utterly unforgettable.

Take a look:

Alia Bhatt channels Audrey Hepburn's elegance

Stepping out in a rare archival black Balmain dress from 1955, Alia channelled Audrey Hepburn-like elegance with a modern softness that is distinctly her own. The dress featured a sculpted, close-fitted bodice adorned with delicate lace accents and a gentle scoop neckline. Semi-sheer detailing added depth to the monochrome palette, while the cinched waist opened into a voluminous, midi-length skirt. The subtle asymmetry of the hemline, paired with a peek of soft white tulle underneath, a couture-grade drama with every step.

article-image

While talking about the look, Rhea wrote on her Instagram, "Part of his Florilège line (launched in 1952), a range of exquisitely hand-finished ready-made couture gowns sold in the Balmain boutique and select luxury department stores. Stunningly expensive at the time, today, these pieces are rare, highly collectible, and admired for their exceptional construction."

Her accessory choices were intentionally understated, allowing the historic garment to shine. Alia adorned a timeless diamond choker, minimal stud earrings, pointed black pumps and chic black sunglasses.

article-image

Alia's makeup was equally dreamy with a dewy, luminous skin, softly defined eyes, subtle blush on the cheeks and a muted pink lip. Her hair, worn in relaxed side-swept waves, added an effortless charm that balanced the structure of the dress.

