Ananya Panday Channels Parisian Chic In An All-Black Chanel Statement Dress

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | December 11, 2025
Ananya Panday channelled timeless Parisian glamour in her latest head-to-toe Chanel ensemble
The Bollywood actress donned a chic black Chanel dress designed with a short structured front and an elongated trailing hem at the back
The dress featured a button-front bustier with a subtle corset shape, creating a sharp, sculpted silhouette while keeping the overall look refined
She kept her jewellery minimal yet elegant with just a pair of delicate studs, a statement gold bracelet and the classic Chanel bag
With dewy skin, soft blush, luminous eyes and nude lips, her makeup remained subtle yet refined
Ananya rounded off her glam with a messy bun with loose face-framing strands and sleek pointed heels
As the first brand ambassador of Chanel from India, Ananya has been consistently serving refined, modern, and globally resonant looks
