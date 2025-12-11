Messi In Mumbai: How The City Plans To Welcome Global Football's G.O.A.T

Football superstar Lionel Messi is set to arrive in India for the much-talked-about GOAT Tour, causing an electric wave of anticipation among his Indian fanbase. The Argentine icon will be in the country from December 13 to 15, travelling across Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi as part of his packed three-day schedule. His itinerary reportedly includes interactive sessions, appearances at special events, and a high-profile meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the capital.

Mumbai prepares a giant tribute for Messi

As part of his Mumbai stop, the city has planned a striking artistic surprise. Celebrated Mumbai graffiti artist Mooz has created a massive 80-foot mural of Messi on the side of a building, turning the neighbourhood into a visual celebration of the football legend. Mooz shared a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram, expressing disbelief and gratitude for the opportunity.

The artist, known for his vibrant street art and collaborations with the Indian Cricket Team and comedian Samay Raina, has once again captured hearts with this towering piece. Social media users flooded his post with admiration, calling the artwork “insane” and praising his unmatched editing and graffiti skills.

Messi to walk the ramp at a charity event

Adding more glamour to his Mumbai schedule, Messi is also expected to appear at a charity fashion event, where he will reportedly walk the ramp alongside Indian and international personalities. The event aims to raise funds for youth sports programs and community initiatives.

Fans gear up for Messi’s arrival

Messi’s India visit has created unprecedented excitement, with fans across social platforms sharing edits, countdown videos, and travel plans to catch a glimpse of the 2022 World Cup champion. Event organisers expect massive footfall in all four cities, especially Kolkata, a football-obsessed hub that has historically welcomed global football legends.

Messi’s tour is being hailed as one of the most significant football events in India. From artistic tributes to high-energy fan gatherings, cities are gearing up to celebrate the arrival of one of the greatest players in football history.