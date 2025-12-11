 On Cam: Philippines Woman Stuck In Massive Building Fire Risks Her Life To Rescue 2 Pet Dogs Before Escaping Heroically
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralOn Cam: Philippines Woman Stuck In Massive Building Fire Risks Her Life To Rescue 2 Pet Dogs Before Escaping Heroically

On Cam: Philippines Woman Stuck In Massive Building Fire Risks Her Life To Rescue 2 Pet Dogs Before Escaping Heroically

A heart-stopping viral video from Mandaue City, Cebu shows a woman risking her life to save her beloved pets during a massive house fire. The woman, from Philippines, has been hailed a hero after she prioritised rescuing her two dogs before escaping the burning building herself. Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the blaze.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 11:22 AM IST
article-image
On Cam: Philippines Woman Stuck In Massive Building Fire Risks Her Life To Rescue 2 Pet Dogs Before Escaping Heroically |

A heart-stopping viral video from Mandaue City, Cebu shows a woman risking her life to save her beloved pets during a massive house fire. The woman, from Philippines, has been hailed a hero after she prioritised rescuing her two dogs before escaping the burning building herself. Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the blaze.

In the dramatic footage, huge flames and thick clouds of smoke can be seen engulfing the house. The woman is spotted on the second floor near the balcony, calling out for help as neighbours gather below. Firefighters quickly set up a ladder to bring her down to safety.

WATCH VIDEO:

But before climbing down, the woman makes a bold decision; she lifts one of her puppies and urges the people below to catch it. She throws the puppy off the balcony, and the neighbours successfully rescue it. She then does the same with her second puppy, ensuring both are safe despite the intense fire growing behind her.

FPJ Shorts
Aaditya Thackeray's Heartwarming Bond With Cousin Amit Thackery's Son Goes Viral At Soham Bandekar, Pooja Birari's Mumbai Reception| VIDEO
Aaditya Thackeray's Heartwarming Bond With Cousin Amit Thackery's Son Goes Viral At Soham Bandekar, Pooja Birari's Mumbai Reception| VIDEO
Goa Fire Tragedy: New Image Shows Nightclub Owners, Saurabh & Gaurav Luthra, Being Detained From Hotel Room In Thailand's Phuket
Goa Fire Tragedy: New Image Shows Nightclub Owners, Saurabh & Gaurav Luthra, Being Detained From Hotel Room In Thailand's Phuket
Indian Missions Worldwide Celebrate Diwali’s Inclusion In UNESCO Heritage List with Global Community Events
Indian Missions Worldwide Celebrate Diwali’s Inclusion In UNESCO Heritage List with Global Community Events
Reliance MET City Announces The Inauguration Of Global Major BEUMER Group’s State-Of-The-Art Factory At Integrated Smart City In Haryana
Reliance MET City Announces The Inauguration Of Global Major BEUMER Group’s State-Of-The-Art Factory At Integrated Smart City In Haryana
Read Also
Caught On Camera: 'Mistress' Dangles From 10th Floor Balcony To Escape Lover’s Wife In China
article-image

As the flames intensify and smoke fills the balcony, the woman eventually has no choice but to escape. She grabs onto the railing and carefully manoeuvres herself onto the ladder. A firefighter climbs up to assist her, and she makes a dramatic yet safe descent.

The video has gone viral, with netizens praising her courage, selflessness, and unwavering love for her pets. Many called her a true “furmom hero,” applauding both her bravery and the quick response from neighbours and firefighters.

One user commented, "She is brave girl no scream no drama no fear."

Comments

Comments | Instagram @peso.weekly

Another user commented, "She can be an action star! She's so brave!" While one user commented, "Wow she nailed it in every way, no hesitation, right move right time under a lot of pressure, absolutely amazing."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Meet Rapper 'Flipperachi' Behind Dhurandhar's Viral Song Featuring Akshaye Khanna

Meet Rapper 'Flipperachi' Behind Dhurandhar's Viral Song Featuring Akshaye Khanna

Fact Check: Netizens Claim Deepika Padukone Has Not Posted Anything About Ranveer Singh's...

Fact Check: Netizens Claim Deepika Padukone Has Not Posted Anything About Ranveer Singh's...

On Cam: Philippines Woman Stuck In Massive Building Fire Risks Her Life To Rescue 2 Pet Dogs Before...

On Cam: Philippines Woman Stuck In Massive Building Fire Risks Her Life To Rescue 2 Pet Dogs Before...

'Drug's High', Delhi Police Posts Cheeky Reaction On Akshaye Khanna's Viral Entry From Dhurandhar;...

'Drug's High', Delhi Police Posts Cheeky Reaction On Akshaye Khanna's Viral Entry From Dhurandhar;...

Viral Video: Drunk Youths Stop School Bus, Force Class 9 Girl To Get Off In Karnataka; Accused...

Viral Video: Drunk Youths Stop School Bus, Force Class 9 Girl To Get Off In Karnataka; Accused...