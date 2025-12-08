Caught On Camera: 'Mistress' Dangles From 10th Floor Balcony To Escape Lover’s Wife In China

Viral video screengrab | Instagram/@mustsharenews

Guangdong: A video is going viral on social media showing a woman dangling from a 10th-floor balcony as she appears to almost lose her grip. The heart-stopping moment reportedly took place in Guangdong, China.

The clip shows a shirtless man talking to the woman through a window before he disappears from view. The incident reportedly took place on 30 November.

The woman can then be seen descending to the floor below, climbing down drainpipes and windowsills. She appears to slide down a water pipe to a neighbour’s window, where she bangs the window for help. The man inside opens the window and lets her in.

Reportedly, the husband, who was cheating with the woman in the video, panicked when his wife returned home early. He asked his mistress to climb out onto the balcony to prevent her from being discovered.

Netizens React

Netizens have reacted to the viral video on social media. "She is the member of spiderman," one of the users said.

Another user said,"Plot twist ; the one who saves her, called the man’s wife “okay she’s here.”

A third user said,"She looks experienced in this."

Another user said,"No man is worthy enough to put you in such a situation. Have some dignity, Miss.."

The video has received more than 1,126 likes in less than an hour of posting on Instagram.