 Caught On Camera: 'Mistress' Dangles From 10th Floor Balcony To Escape Lover’s Wife In China
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralCaught On Camera: 'Mistress' Dangles From 10th Floor Balcony To Escape Lover’s Wife In China

Caught On Camera: 'Mistress' Dangles From 10th Floor Balcony To Escape Lover’s Wife In China

A viral video shows a woman dangling from a 10th-floor balcony in Guangdong after a man allegedly told his mistress to escape when his wife came home early. She climbed down pipes to a neighbour’s window, where she was pulled inside. Netizens reacted with shock, joking she had Spider-Man skills, as the clip spread widely online today.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 03:07 PM IST
article-image
Viral video screengrab | Instagram/@mustsharenews

Guangdong: A video is going viral on social media showing a woman dangling from a 10th-floor balcony as she appears to almost lose her grip. The heart-stopping moment reportedly took place in Guangdong, China.

The clip shows a shirtless man talking to the woman through a window before he disappears from view. The incident reportedly took place on 30 November.

Read Also
China: Black Bear Attacks Keeper During Show At Hangzhou Safari Park; Netizens Demand End To Animal...
article-image

The woman can then be seen descending to the floor below, climbing down drainpipes and windowsills. She appears to slide down a water pipe to a neighbour’s window, where she bangs the window for help. The man inside opens the window and lets her in.

Reportedly, the husband, who was cheating with the woman in the video, panicked when his wife returned home early. He asked his mistress to climb out onto the balcony to prevent her from being discovered.

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss 19 EXCLUSIVE: 2nd Runner-Up Pranit More Reacts To Bodyshaming Comments, 'Jo Cheez Maine Life Mein Face Kari'
Bigg Boss 19 EXCLUSIVE: 2nd Runner-Up Pranit More Reacts To Bodyshaming Comments, 'Jo Cheez Maine Life Mein Face Kari'
Son Heung-min Extortion Case: Court Hands 4-Year Prison Term To Woman Who Falsely Claimed Pregnancy For Blackmailing Former Tottenham Star
Son Heung-min Extortion Case: Court Hands 4-Year Prison Term To Woman Who Falsely Claimed Pregnancy For Blackmailing Former Tottenham Star
Pehchan Announces the MyMumbai 2026 Calendar Project Showcasing Stories Captured by Mumbai’s Homeless Communities
Pehchan Announces the MyMumbai 2026 Calendar Project Showcasing Stories Captured by Mumbai’s Homeless Communities
'Acting Like Jaya Bachchan': Rekha Pushes Away Female Fan Asking For Selfie At Mumbai Airport, Netizens Slams Her – VIDEO
'Acting Like Jaya Bachchan': Rekha Pushes Away Female Fan Asking For Selfie At Mumbai Airport, Netizens Slams Her – VIDEO

Netizens React

Netizens have reacted to the viral video on social media. "She is the member of spiderman," one of the users said.

Netizens React

Netizens React |

Another user said,"Plot twist ; the one who saves her, called the man’s wife “okay she’s here.”

Netizens React

Netizens React |

A third user said,"She looks experienced in this."

Netizens React

Netizens React |

Another user said,"No man is worthy enough to put you in such a situation. Have some dignity, Miss.."

Netizens React

Netizens React |

The video has received more than 1,126 likes in less than an hour of posting on Instagram.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Caught On Camera: 'Mistress' Dangles From 10th Floor Balcony To Escape Lover’s Wife In China

Caught On Camera: 'Mistress' Dangles From 10th Floor Balcony To Escape Lover’s Wife In China

MP News: 'Govind Bolo, Hari Gopal Bolo,' Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Tulsi Silwat Enjoy Train...

MP News: 'Govind Bolo, Hari Gopal Bolo,' Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Tulsi Silwat Enjoy Train...

Indore News: Two Bikers Brandish Pistol Openly At Shopkeeper In Sarafa Market; CCTV Footage Goes...

Indore News: Two Bikers Brandish Pistol Openly At Shopkeeper In Sarafa Market; CCTV Footage Goes...

'Main Gujarati Hoon, Marathi Bolunga Hi Nahi': Man Driving Range Rover Refuses To Speak In Marathi...

'Main Gujarati Hoon, Marathi Bolunga Hi Nahi': Man Driving Range Rover Refuses To Speak In Marathi...

Viral Video: Turkish Teacher Inspires Students To Read Through Silent Role-Modelling

Viral Video: Turkish Teacher Inspires Students To Read Through Silent Role-Modelling