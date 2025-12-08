MP News: 'Govind Bolo, Hari Gopal Bolo,' Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Tulsi Silwat Enjoy Train Ride To Khajuraho Ahead Of Cabinet Meet-- VIDEO

MP News: 'Govind Bolo, Hari Gopal Bolo,' Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Tulsi Silwat Enjoy Kirtan Session Inside Train -- VIDEO | X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijavagiya was spotted enjoying a joyful session of Kirtan while travelling in a train from Bhopal to Khajuraho.

A glimpse of the same has surfaced on social media attracting huge attention from the netizens on Monday.

In the video it can be seen that minister Govind Singh Rajput joined fellow ministers Tulsi Silawat, Vijay Shah, and several young supporters in singing devotional bhajans like ‘Gobind Bolo, Hari Gopal Bolo.’

Notably, all the ministers will be attending a cabinet meeting led by CM Mohan Yadav in Khajuraho on Tuesday.

The group enjoyed a joyful session of kirtan inside the train and it created a spiritual and uplifting atmosphere.

According to the minister, the experience was memorable and spiritually enriching.

Vijayvargiya fond on singing

It is quite evident that minister Kailash Vijayvargiya is fond of singing.

Recently, he was spotted singing bhajans on the occasion of Hartalika Teej. During a public event in Indore, he showered flowers on the women present, took the microphone and began singing devotional bhajans.

Songs like ‘Aaya Biraj ka Banka,’ ‘Radhey-Radhey Rato,’ and ‘Chale Aayenge Bihari… Meetha Ras Se Bhariyani’ filled the air, turning the venue into a lively spiritual gathering.

Before that, Vijayvargiya lifted the Holi spirit to the next level in Indore by singing Amitabh Bachchan’s famous song ‘Rang Barse’ ahead of the Holika Dahan ceremony in Indore.

The minister's keen interest towards music and his melodious voice is often appriciated and earns significant praises online.