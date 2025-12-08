 MP News: 'Govind Bolo, Hari Gopal Bolo,' Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Tulsi Silwat Enjoy Train Ride To Khajuraho Ahead Of Cabinet Meet-- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: 'Govind Bolo, Hari Gopal Bolo,' Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Tulsi Silwat Enjoy Train Ride To Khajuraho Ahead Of Cabinet Meet-- VIDEO

MP News: 'Govind Bolo, Hari Gopal Bolo,' Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Tulsi Silwat Enjoy Train Ride To Khajuraho Ahead Of Cabinet Meet-- VIDEO

It is quite evident that minister Kailash Vijayvargiya is fond of singing. Recently, he was spotted singing bhajans on the occasion of Hartalika Teej. During a public event in Indore, he showered flowers on the women present, took the microphone and began singing devotional bhajans.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 02:17 PM IST
article-image
MP News: 'Govind Bolo, Hari Gopal Bolo,' Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Tulsi Silwat Enjoy Kirtan Session Inside Train -- VIDEO | X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijavagiya was spotted enjoying a joyful session of Kirtan while travelling in a train from Bhopal to Khajuraho. 

A glimpse of the same has surfaced on social media attracting huge attention from the netizens on Monday. 

In the video it can be seen that minister Govind Singh Rajput joined fellow ministers Tulsi Silawat, Vijay Shah, and several young supporters in singing devotional bhajans like ‘Gobind Bolo, Hari Gopal Bolo.’

Notably, all the ministers will be attending a cabinet meeting led by CM Mohan Yadav in Khajuraho on Tuesday.

FPJ Shorts
Faridabad Terror Module Sought To Trigger Blasts And Revive Separatism In Jammu & Kashmir, Probe Finds
Faridabad Terror Module Sought To Trigger Blasts And Revive Separatism In Jammu & Kashmir, Probe Finds
Massive Job Cut Claim: AI Expert Stuart Russell Says, 'AI Could Cut 80% Jobs, CEOs At Risk Too'
Massive Job Cut Claim: AI Expert Stuart Russell Says, 'AI Could Cut 80% Jobs, CEOs At Risk Too'
Cong Critic Venkatesh Prasad Vows To Work With DK Shivakumar In 'Building Stronger Ecosystem For Karnataka Cricket'
Cong Critic Venkatesh Prasad Vows To Work With DK Shivakumar In 'Building Stronger Ecosystem For Karnataka Cricket'
Union Defence Minister Dedicates 125 Strategic Infrastructure Projects, Marking Largest Single‑Day Inauguration
Union Defence Minister Dedicates 125 Strategic Infrastructure Projects, Marking Largest Single‑Day Inauguration

The group enjoyed a joyful session of kirtan inside the train and it created a spiritual and uplifting atmosphere. 

According to the minister, the experience was memorable and spiritually enriching.

Read Also
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Arrives In Khajuraho Ahead Of Cabinet Meeting; To Review Progress Of...
article-image

Vijayvargiya fond on singing  

It is quite evident that minister Kailash Vijayvargiya is fond of singing. 

Recently, he was spotted singing bhajans on the occasion of Hartalika Teej. During a public event in Indore, he showered flowers on the women present, took the microphone and began singing devotional bhajans. 

Songs like ‘Aaya Biraj ka Banka,’ ‘Radhey-Radhey Rato,’ and ‘Chale Aayenge Bihari… Meetha Ras Se Bhariyani’ filled the air, turning the venue into a lively spiritual gathering. 

Before that, Vijayvargiya lifted the Holi spirit to the next level in Indore by singing Amitabh Bachchan’s famous song ‘Rang Barse’ ahead of the Holika Dahan ceremony in Indore.

The minister's keen interest towards music and his melodious voice is often appriciated and earns significant praises online.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 'Govind Bolo, Hari Gopal Bolo,' Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Tulsi Silwat Enjoy Train...

MP News: 'Govind Bolo, Hari Gopal Bolo,' Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Tulsi Silwat Enjoy Train...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Flags Off 10 New Canter Buses For Jungle Safari At Panna National Park;...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Flags Off 10 New Canter Buses For Jungle Safari At Panna National Park;...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Arrives In Khajuraho Ahead Of Cabinet Meeting; To Review Progress Of...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Arrives In Khajuraho Ahead Of Cabinet Meeting; To Review Progress Of...

Madhya Pradesh December 8, 2025, Weather Update: Temperature To Dip Further; Cold Wave Alert Issued...

Madhya Pradesh December 8, 2025, Weather Update: Temperature To Dip Further; Cold Wave Alert Issued...

MP News: Gwalior Police's 'Tera Tujhko Arpan' Drive Returns ₹1.82 Crore Worth Phones

MP News: Gwalior Police's 'Tera Tujhko Arpan' Drive Returns ₹1.82 Crore Worth Phones