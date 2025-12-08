 MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Arrives In Khajuraho Ahead Of Cabinet Meeting; To Review Progress Of Departments
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: CM Mohan Yadav Arrives In Khajuraho Ahead Of Cabinet Meeting; To Review Progress Of Departments

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Arrives In Khajuraho Ahead Of Cabinet Meeting; To Review Progress Of Departments

The CM will review the departments of food, civil supplies, and consumer protection; industrial policy and investment promotion; MSME; revenue; urban development and housing; technical education; skill development and employment; tribal affairs; SC welfare; and mining. On Tuesday, the CM will also review the works of the Public Works Department and the Public Health Engineering Department

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 12:10 PM IST
article-image
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Arrives In Khajuraho Ahead Of Cabinet Meeting; Yadav To Review Progress Of Departments |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): CM Mohan Yadav, who arrived at Khajuraho Airport on late Sunday night, was greeted warmly ahead of the state cabinet meeting and departmental review meeting.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his cabinet colleagues will remain in Khajuraho for two days starting Monday. The Chief Minister will review the functioning of various departments on Monday, while the cabinet meeting is scheduled for Tuesday.

Read Also
MP News: 10 Naxalites With ₹2.36 Crore Reward Surrender Before CM Mohan Yadav In Balaghat
article-image

Yadav, on Monday morning, was greeted by a group of ministers, public representatives, and legislators. Among those who were present were State Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Govind Singh Rajput, State Forest and Environment Minister Dilip Ahirwar, Chhatarpur MLA Lalita Yadav, Rajnagar MLA Arvind Pataria, Sagar Division Commissioner Anil Suchari, DIG Vijay Khatri, Collector Parth Jaiswal, and Superintendent of Police Agam Jain, along with other public representatives and administrative officials, who presented him with a bouquet of flowers.

The CM will review the departments of food, civil supplies and consumer protection; industrial policy and investment promotion; MSME; revenue; urban development and housing; technical education; skill development and employment; tribal affairs; SC welfare; and mining.

FPJ Shorts
Four Arrested As Goa Court Sends Them To Police Custody After Arpora Fire Kills At Least 25
Four Arrested As Goa Court Sends Them To Police Custody After Arpora Fire Kills At Least 25
Maharashtra Cabinet Approves All-Weather Farm Road Scheme For Rural Connectivity
Maharashtra Cabinet Approves All-Weather Farm Road Scheme For Rural Connectivity
Maharashtra Government Tables Supplementary Demands Of ₹75,286.38 Crore Directed Towards Farmer Relief, Subsidies & Social Welfare Schemes
Maharashtra Government Tables Supplementary Demands Of ₹75,286.38 Crore Directed Towards Farmer Relief, Subsidies & Social Welfare Schemes
Karan Johar Opens Up About 'Travel Anxiety' During Flights Amid IndiGo Chaos: Says He Pops A Pill & Prays For Sleep
Karan Johar Opens Up About 'Travel Anxiety' During Flights Amid IndiGo Chaos: Says He Pops A Pill & Prays For Sleep
Read Also
MP News: Nine Gates Named After Great People To Be Built In Bhopal, Says CM Mohan Yadav
article-image

On Tuesday, the CM will also review the works of the Public Works Department and the Public Health Engineering Department, in addition to presiding over the CCIP meeting.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Flags Off 10 New Canter Buses For Jungle Safari At Panna National Park;...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Flags Off 10 New Canter Buses For Jungle Safari At Panna National Park;...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Arrives In Khajuraho Ahead Of Cabinet Meeting; To Review Progress Of...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Arrives In Khajuraho Ahead Of Cabinet Meeting; To Review Progress Of...

Madhya Pradesh December 8, 2025, Weather Update: Temperature To Dip Further; Cold Wave Alert Issued...

Madhya Pradesh December 8, 2025, Weather Update: Temperature To Dip Further; Cold Wave Alert Issued...

MP News: Gwalior Police's 'Tera Tujhko Arpan' Drive Returns ₹1.82 Crore Worth Phones

MP News: Gwalior Police's 'Tera Tujhko Arpan' Drive Returns ₹1.82 Crore Worth Phones

MP News: 10 Naxalites With ₹2.36 Crore Reward Surrender Before CM Mohan Yadav In Balaghat

MP News: 10 Naxalites With ₹2.36 Crore Reward Surrender Before CM Mohan Yadav In Balaghat