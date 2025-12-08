MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Arrives In Khajuraho Ahead Of Cabinet Meeting; To Review Progress Of Departments

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Arrives In Khajuraho Ahead Of Cabinet Meeting; Yadav To Review Progress Of Departments |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): CM Mohan Yadav, who arrived at Khajuraho Airport on late Sunday night, was greeted warmly ahead of the state cabinet meeting and departmental review meeting.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his cabinet colleagues will remain in Khajuraho for two days starting Monday. The Chief Minister will review the functioning of various departments on Monday, while the cabinet meeting is scheduled for Tuesday.

Yadav, on Monday morning, was greeted by a group of ministers, public representatives, and legislators. Among those who were present were State Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Govind Singh Rajput, State Forest and Environment Minister Dilip Ahirwar, Chhatarpur MLA Lalita Yadav, Rajnagar MLA Arvind Pataria, Sagar Division Commissioner Anil Suchari, DIG Vijay Khatri, Collector Parth Jaiswal, and Superintendent of Police Agam Jain, along with other public representatives and administrative officials, who presented him with a bouquet of flowers.

The CM will review the departments of food, civil supplies and consumer protection; industrial policy and investment promotion; MSME; revenue; urban development and housing; technical education; skill development and employment; tribal affairs; SC welfare; and mining.

On Tuesday, the CM will also review the works of the Public Works Department and the Public Health Engineering Department, in addition to presiding over the CCIP meeting.