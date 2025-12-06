 MP News: Nine Gates Named After Great People To Be Built In Bhopal, Says CM Mohan Yadav
MP News: Nine Gates Named After Great People To Be Built In Bhopal, Says CM Mohan Yadav

MLA Rameshwar Sharma said that the CM was the flag-bearer of good governance akin to king Vikramaditya of Ujjain. He had presented a new development model. Under his leadership, air services to Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru etc were started. He added that the gates to be constructed in his assembly constituency would be glorious and reflect the legacy of Indian culture.

MP News: Nine Gates Named After Great People To Be Built In Bhopal, Says CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nine attractive welcome gates would be constructed on different routes of the state capital. They would be named after great personalities like Shri Ram, Shri Krishna, king Ashoka and king Vikramaditya etc, announced chief minister Mohan Yadav during the felicitation programme organised to mark completion of his two-year term at Samatva Bhawan on Saturday.

This function was organised by Huzur MLA Rameshwar Sharma. The CM added that on completion of 1000 years of Raja Bhoj, the foundation stone for Bhoj Narmada Gate was laid. On completion of 2000 years of king Vikramaditya, foundation stone would be laid to construct a gate in his name in the state capital.

He added that the gates to be constructed in his assembly constituency would be glorious and reflect the legacy of Indian culture.

