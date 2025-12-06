Bhopal Power Cut December 7: Power To Remain Disrupted In Islampura, Doctors Quarters, Indra Colony & More Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents in several areas of Bhopal will face power cuts on December 6, 2025, due to departmental work.
The electricity department has released a list of colonies where the supply will remain off for a few hours.
People living in these areas are advised to plan their day accordingly.
Areas and Timings:
Areas: Bend Joint Govindpura Bhopal, Precision Engineering Comp. Govindpura, Emjay Industries, V.K. Enterprises Bhopal, Ultra Tech Cement Ltd. Bhopal R.S. Enterprises Bhopal, Harsh Polymer Bhopal, and Shree Vaishnav Industries Plot No. 63 & 64, Sector-H Govindpura Bhopal.
Time: 10:00 am to 16:00
Reason: Departmental work
Areas: Holy Faith International Govindpura Bhopal, Abhishek Industries Bhopal, and Transcore Technologies.
Time: 10:00 am to 16:00
Reason: Departmental work
Areas: Akansha Sales Promoters Bhopal, Akansha Sales Promoters Sector-H, and Manjeet Fabricators 35 A, Sector-H Industrial Area Govindpura Bhopal.
Time: 10:00 am to 16:00
Reason: Departmental work
Areas: Bagh umrao dullah, Indra Colony, Aish Bagh, Mahamai ka Bagh, Kabristan, Thana bajariya, Backery, Barkhedi Phatak, ETC.
Time: 10:00 am to 16:00
Reason: Departmental work
Areas: Doctor Qtrs,Saidiya School,Central Lib.Itwara Rd,Itwara Transport,,Azad Mkt,Lalwani Press Rd,Masjid Shakoor khan,Guliyadai Rd.
Time: 10:00 am to 16:00
Reason: Departmental work
Areas: Islampura,Bhoipura,Hamidia Colladge,Kalika Mandir,Tallaiya Thana,,Maszid Dange Khan. Pul Patra Pump.
Time: 10:00 am to 16:00
Reason: Departmental work
Areas: YadgareShahajani park,Lady Hospital
Time: 10:00 am to 16:00
Reason: Departmental work
Areas: Chawni Rd,Msjid Badjodiyan,Fakhirpura,Thana Manglwara,Azad Mkt,
Time: 10:00 am to 16:00
Reason: Departmental work
Areas: Chintaman Rd,Mahal Tabbamiyan,Chowk Bazar,Jama Masjid
Time: 10:00 am to 16:00
Reason: Departmental work
Areas: Barkhedi kala,Vivekanand collage and all nearest area.
Time: 11:00 am to 16:00
Reason: Departmental work