 Bhopal Power Cut December 7: Power To Remain Disrupted In Islampura, Doctors Quarters, Indra Colony & More Check Full List
Residents in several areas of Bhopal will face power cuts on December 6, 2025, due to departmental work. The electricity department has released a list of colonies where supply will remain off for a few hours. Residents are requested to take necessary precautions and stay prepared for the scheduled outages.

Syed Faizan AliUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 07:18 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents in several areas of Bhopal will face power cuts on December 6, 2025, due to departmental work.

The electricity department has released a list of colonies where the supply will remain off for a few hours.

People living in these areas are advised to plan their day accordingly.

Areas and Timings:

Areas: Bend Joint Govindpura Bhopal, Precision Engineering Comp. Govindpura, Emjay Industries, V.K. Enterprises Bhopal, Ultra Tech Cement Ltd. Bhopal R.S. Enterprises Bhopal, Harsh Polymer Bhopal, and Shree Vaishnav Industries Plot No. 63 & 64, Sector-H Govindpura Bhopal.

Time: 10:00 am to 16:00

Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Holy Faith International Govindpura Bhopal, Abhishek Industries Bhopal, and Transcore Technologies.

Time: 10:00 am to 16:00

Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Akansha Sales Promoters Bhopal, Akansha Sales Promoters Sector-H, and Manjeet Fabricators 35 A, Sector-H Industrial Area Govindpura Bhopal.

Time: 10:00 am to 16:00

Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Bagh umrao dullah, Indra Colony, Aish Bagh, Mahamai ka Bagh, Kabristan, Thana bajariya, Backery, Barkhedi Phatak, ETC.

Time: 10:00 am to 16:00

Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Doctor Qtrs,Saidiya School,Central Lib.Itwara Rd,Itwara Transport,,Azad Mkt,Lalwani Press Rd,Masjid Shakoor khan,Guliyadai Rd.

Time: 10:00 am to 16:00

Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Islampura,Bhoipura,Hamidia Colladge,Kalika Mandir,Tallaiya Thana,,Maszid Dange Khan. Pul Patra Pump.

Time: 10:00 am to 16:00

Reason: Departmental work

Areas: YadgareShahajani park,Lady Hospital

Time: 10:00 am to 16:00

Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Chawni Rd,Msjid Badjodiyan,Fakhirpura,Thana Manglwara,Azad Mkt,

Time: 10:00 am to 16:00

Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Chintaman Rd,Mahal Tabbamiyan,Chowk Bazar,Jama Masjid

Time: 10:00 am to 16:00

Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Barkhedi kala,Vivekanand collage and all nearest area.

Time: 11:00 am to 16:00

Reason: Departmental work

