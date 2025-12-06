Dewas Liquor Contractor Suicide: Excise Officer Suspended After Contractor’s Suicide VIDEO; CM Mohan Yadav Calls For Strict Action

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Assistant Commissioner of Excise, Mandakini Dixit, has been suspended with immediate effect following the viral video of liquor contractor Dinesh Makwana, who committed suicide on November 8 by consuming poison.

Authorities have called the case extremely serious and launched a detailed investigation.

Watch the viral video below :

Dewas Liquor Contractor Suicide: Latest Video Shows District Excise Officer Allegedly Pressuring Contractor Dinesh Makwana & Wife To Pay Rs 2 Crore#ExciseOfficer #threat #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/sjPzdBACkH — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) December 6, 2025

Mohan Yadav took to X to comment on the suspension, writing, “The suspension of Dewas’ Assistant Excise Commissioner Mandakini Dixit is a strong and necessary step. Allegations of harassment and corruption leading to the tragic death of Dinesh Makwana cannot be ignored. The administration must ensure a transparent and speedy investigation so that justice is delivered and public trust in government institutions is restored.”

देवास जिले में एक मदिरा ठेकेदार द्वारा आत्महत्या के पूर्व बनाए गए वायरल वीडियो पर संज्ञान लेते हुए देवास की प्रभारी सहायक आबकारी आयुक्त को तत्काल प्रभाव से निलंबित किया है। उनके विरुद्ध जांच भी की जा रही है। यह प्रकरण प्रथम दृष्ट्या अत्यंत गंभीर श्रेणी का है। — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) December 6, 2025

Dinesh Makwana, a resident of Kanadiya village in Indore, ran several liquor shops in Dewas, including Chapda, Karnawad, and Double Chowki, with a total turnover of Rs 14 crore. In the video, he claimed, “The AC Mandakini Dixit demands Rs 1.5 lakh per month for one shop. I have five shops. She wants Rs 7.5 lakh a month from me.”

Following these allegations, Makwana’s family filed a complaint at Kanadiya police station on November 29, demanding a proper investigation. Meanwhile, AC Mandakini Dixit also approached the Dewas SP, requesting a fair inquiry.

Read the full story below :

The Madhya Pradesh government has taken swift action by suspending Dixit, while the probe continues to examine all aspects of the case. Officials have emphasised that the investigation aims to ensure justice and transparency.

Legal experts have said that if the allegations are proven true, the responsible officer could face strict legal action under relevant laws.