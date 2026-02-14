 MP News: Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple Decked Up For Mahashivratri; Gears Up For Lakhs Of Devotees
Preparations are in full swing at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain for Mahashivratri, with floral and rangoli decorations across the complex. The temple committee has warned devotees against unauthorised online booking websites. The municipal corporation has arranged water, sanitation, lighting and control rooms, while police and officials reviewed security and crowd management plans.

Updated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 06:56 PM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations are in full swing at the world-famous Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain for the grand celebration of Mahashivratri.

Lakhs of devotees are expected to visit the temple on Sunday to offer prayers and seek blessings.

Temple Decorated with Flowers and Rangoli

The entire temple complex is being decorated with flowers and colourful rangoli.

Floral arrangements are being done in the sanctum sanctorum, Nandi Mandap, Ganesh Mandap, Kartik Mandap, Palki Hall, Abhishek area and around the first floor of the main temple. The decoration work is being carried out with the support of K. Krishna Murti Reddy and his team from Bengaluru.

Rangoli across the temple campus is being created by Pankaj Sehra and his team from Ujjain along with Keshav Sharma from Indore.

The temple management committee has also issued an important advisory for devotees. It has clarified that no private online website or portal has been authorised for booking darshan, abhishek or puja services.

Devotees have been asked to stay alert and avoid making payments through any unauthorised or suspicious websites or links, as such transactions may lead to fraud. Online booking for puja and abhishek can be done only through the official website of the temple.

Municipal Corporation Sets Up Control Room & Basic Facilities

The Ujjain Municipal Corporation has made detailed arrangements in and around the temple area. Mayor Mukesh Tatwal inspected the arrangements along with officials. A control room has been set up, and special arrangements for cleanliness, drinking water, water tankers, mobile toilets and lighting have been made. Illegal encroachments near the temple route have also been removed.

Mayor Inspects Ground Arrangements

Senior police and administrative officers inspected the route from Kark Raj Parking to the temple to review security and crowd management plans. Authorities said all necessary steps have been taken to ensure a smooth and safe Mahashivratri celebration.

