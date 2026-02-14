MP News: Dhirendra Shastri Applies 'Haldi' To CM Mohan Yadav During Mass Pre-Wedding Festivities At Bageshwar Dham; ₹51k Announced For Brides -- VIDEO

MP News: Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Applies 'Haldi' To CM Mohan Yadav Joyously; ₹51k Announced For Brides -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Dhirendra Krishna Shastri was seen applying haldi to Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav joyously ahead of the mass marriage ceremony to be held in Chhatarpur on February 15, the occasion of Mahashivratri.

The event is being described as the ‘Maha Kumbh of Bundelkhand,’ as 300 girls are going to tie the knot altogether.

Praising the event, CM Yadav attended the ceremony and performed traditional rituals at the wedding venue.

After the puja, Shastri applied haldi to the Chief Minister to formally begin the celebrations.

The Chief Minister also applied haldi to the Shastri and wished all the to-be brides a happy and prosperous married life.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Yadav said that religious places play an important role in teaching values and moral teachings.

He added that temples and religious institutions are being developed across the state and praised the social initiatives undertaken by Bageshwar Dham.

He said that among the 16 Hindu sanskars, marriage has special importance. The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts being made to unite people through Sanatan culture and said the state government stands firmly with such welfare activities.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended the Saptam Kanya Vivah Mahotsav at the Bageshwar Dham Sarkar in Gadha, Chhatarpur.



Brides to receive ₹51k

He announced that under the state’s mass marriage scheme, each bride would receive ₹51k during fixed auspicious dates like Basant Panchami, Akshaya Tritiya, and Dev Uthani Ekadashi.

He said such mass marriages help prevent unnecessary expenses and send a positive social message.

The Chief Minister called it a moment of pride to attend the wedding of underprivileged girls and said efforts should also be made to provide employment opportunities to the newly married couples.

During the event, Maharaj Shastri presented CM Yadav with a symbolic plough as a token of respect. Several saints, public representatives and administrative officials were present at the function.

Later, Shastri organised a ‘Samrasta Bhoj’ (community meal), where people from different communities sat and ate together.