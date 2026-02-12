 MP News: Heavy Police Security Deployed As Bageshwar Dham Gears Up For Grand Mass Marriage
Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, is preparing for a mass wedding ceremony on Mahashivratri (February 15), where 300 daughters from India and Nepal will be married, including girls from UP and Maharashtra. Chhatarpur police have implemented extensive security and traffic arrangements, with designated parking, barricades, and senior officers monitoring the event.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 06:11 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Chhatarpur Police Ensure Security, Traffic Ahead Of Grand Mass Marriage At Bageshwar Dham | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s Bageshwar Dham is gearing-up for the mass wedding ceremony to be held on the occasion of Mahashivratri (February 15) in Chhatarpur district.

Ahead of the marriage conference and other religious discourses, Chhatarpur police have put in place extensive security and traffic arrangements for the convenience of devotees.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav is likely to attend the event, before which, the district administration carried out an inspection.

FP Photo

FP Photo

Traffic arrangements in place

Pre-designated parking areas have also been organised for smooth and safe movement of visitors. 

Traffic on key routes is being managed using stoppers and barricades, with diversions implemented where necessary.

Adequate police personnel have been deployed at event venues and along major routes and senior officers are continuously monitoring the arrangements to ensure no inconvenience to devotees or the general public.

Chhatarpur police have appealed to devotees, residents, and visitors to use the designated parking areas, follow traffic rules, and cooperate with the administration. 

For complaints or assistance, the public can contact the Chhatarpur police helpline at 7049101021.

The district administration also conducted an inspection of Bageshwar Dham ahead of the Chief Minister’s scheduled visit.

FP Photo

Mass marriage organised each year 

Notably, Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham is set to arrange marriages for 300 daughters from across India and Nepal on Mahashivratri.

Girls from states including Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra will be married at the dham.

Every year, Shastri organises such weddings using donations collected at the dham. This year, the list of 300 selected daughters has been released.

FP Photo

Pradeep Mishra to attend event

Renowned kathavachak Pandit Pradeep Mishra will take part in the 7th mass maiden marriage ceremony at Chhatarpur’s Bageshwar Dham.

This year marks the first time that both Pandit Pradeep Mishra and Dhirendra Shastri will appear together on the same stage.

